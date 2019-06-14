COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners approved a request from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office to accept construction contracts and transfer funds needed to improve the parking lot area of the Coos County Animal Shelter.
According to Sheriff Craig Zanni, who spoke at the meeting, the parking lot will need to be widened and repaved as the asphalt has become dilapidated. Over the years, a number of potholes have developed throughout the area and its narrowness has caused several minor accidents, he added.
Of the areas not currently paved, Johnson Rock Products will conduct the construction’s tree removal, excavation, rocking, grading and compaction. The estimated costs will be about $7,521 for the work performed by Johnson Rock Products.
Also outlined in the request is a breakdown of tasks set to be performed by the Coos County Road Department. The road department will strip the parking stalls and pave the entire area. For its portion, its estimated costs will be about $13,400.
The total cost of the improvement project is about $20,921, which will also include updating the asphalt down to the county road. The board approved the project as well as a resolution to transfer funds within the animal control fund of $5,921. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the month.
The board also approved a grant agreement between the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in the amount of $400,025.
The grant, which is a two year reimbursement and match agreement, will allow the Sheriff’s Office to continue its off-road patrol of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, Winchester Trail, Blue Ridge area and the North Spit.
The Sheriff’s Office also sought approval of a new contract between its deputies and the Oregon State Marine Board to patrol on marine waterways. The contract, which is for $193,327, was approved and will be for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.