Youth ATV Saftey Course

Coos County Sheriff's Office Deputy M.R. Smith recently taught a dunes safety course for youth riders.

 Contributed photo

On July 29, Deputy M.R. Smith from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dunes Division taught several kids in the most recent youth ATV safety course offered at Riley Ranch near North Bend over the weekend.

The class teaches kids several fundamental ATV skills, including a heavy focus on safety. At the end of the course, the kids receive their ATV riders safety card. This class/card is required for all riders under 16 to have in their possession while operating an ATV in public riding areas.

