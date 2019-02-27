Try 1 month for 99¢

MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Sheriff’s Department rescued three residents from their home as floodwaters rose Monday.

According to a press release, the department received a report of subjects needing assistance due to high water conditions on Old Broadbent Road in Myrtle Point.

To respond, deputies launched a boat on Stringtown Road. They located Brenda Broom, 52, Breann Harold, 28, and a nine-year-old child at their home.

“Sheriff’s deputies reported the water level was within three feet of entering the residence,” the release said. “Water was within a foot of entering a neighboring property.”

All three individuals were transported to high ground by the deputies.

