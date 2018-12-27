COOS COUNTY — A man disappeared after jumping from the Charleston Bridge and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.
To report information about what happened on Christmas Eve, call the non-emergency line at 541-396-2160.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call went out about a jumper on the bridge around 11:34 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24.
Oregon State Police, the CCSO, and the Charleston Fire Department responded.
“The Charleston Bridge operator reported seeing the male subject exit a newer gray/brown pickup truck, step over the handrail of the bridge and jump,” the release said. “A female subject and another unknown subject associated with the gray/brown truck waited nearby for several minutes before leaving the area in the pickup. The male subject was not observed getting out of the water.”
The U.S. Coast Guard, North Bend and Charleston fire departments, OSP, and the CCSO searched the shore and waterway. The man was not located.
“To my knowledge, of the past five years that is the only time someone has jumped on that bridge,” wrote Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio in an email to The World. “The biggest danger for suicide, I think would be the cold water. Wouldn’t take long to send someone into shock.”
The situation is still under investigation.