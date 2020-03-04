COOS COUNTY — Volunteers with the Coos County Search and Rescue Team will soon have new, updated rescue equipment and safety gear thanks to a pair of grants from the Three Rivers Foundation and the Coquille Tribal Community Fund.
The grants, which were approved for acceptance last month by Coos County Commissioners, will be used to purchase a number of items, some of which will include new first-aid kits, compasses and GPS units as well as additional training in land navigation and other operating costs.
According to Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy and SAR coordinator Bryan Valencia, the Sheriff’s Office received a $5,000 grant from the Three Rivers Foundation and a $10,000 grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund.
“We are extremely grateful that our local grant organizations have gifted us this money,” he said. “It’s going to go a long way in helping our abilities as a search and rescue team to respond to calls when we get them.”
The all-volunteer team, which currently has about 27 active members, is responsible for all search and rescue activities conducted around Coos County. According to Valencia, trainings are held once a month to keep volunteers certified and up-to-date on a number of search and rescue techniques and practices.
A member of the California, Oregon Regional Search and Rescue Task Force (CORSAR), the local search team will also provide assistance to other counties during large and extended searches.
With additional funds coming to the department, Valencia said he’s hoping it will allow them the opportunity to standardize its equipment and resources as a way to increase their member’s familiarity with each other’s gear.
He also said the group is interested in doing more off-grid training as its members often find themselves in areas where radio/cell tower reception is bad or nonexistent.
“We get called out at all times of day, all times of the night and in all kinds of weather” said Valencia. “It doesn’t matter the location, it doesn’t matter when we get called out, we go and we do our best.”
“I’m extremely grateful for these organizations that have seen our needs and have agreed to step up and help build those needs for us so we can do our job better for the community.”
