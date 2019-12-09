COQUILLE — As the winners of its annual canine grant competition, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office accepted a $5,000 check donation Monday from national biohazard remediation company Aftermath Services.
The Sheriff’s Office, which was nominated by a number of community members in October to participate in the competition, received the highest amount of votes last month to officially walk away as this year’s first place winner.
According to Aftermath CEO Doug Berto, the Sheriff’s Office surpassed more than 400 other canine programs throughout the country each vying for the $5,000 prize.
“It’s all about helping canine programs that are (typically) funded by the community,” said Berto. “We like to give as many rewards as we can because we know every little bit helps.”
With that in mind, Aftermath also awarded a number of cash prizes to other agencies who took part in the competition’s 10th year. More than 480,000 votes were cast and a total of $25,000 in grants were awarded, said Berto.
Sgt. Adam Slater, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 supervisor, said he couldn’t thank the community enough for voting and for their continued support of its canine program.
“The canine program would not be possible without the people of Coos County,” said Slater. “It just wouldn’t be here without all the people who support us.”
Looking to the future, Slater, who is also Officer K-9 Odin’s handler, said some of the funds will go toward making sure the program continues on as eventually 7-year-old Odin will retire. It will also be used toward medical costs as well as upcoming training expenses for Odin and Officer K-9 Raven, whose handler is Deputy Jonathan Boswell.
Next spring, the American Society of Canine Trainers, which certified Odin and Raven, will host its annual training conference in North Bend. According to Slater, canine teams from all around the country will be in attendance.