COOS BAY — The Coos County Sheriff Office K9 unit held its second annual fundraiser Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, inviting the community to help support their furry companions, patrol tracking dogs Odin and Raven.
The fundraiser was centered around a showing of the movie "Hotel for Dogs" and welcomed people of all ages. There was also a raffle and silent auction. Among the prizes were gift cards and baskets from various businesses, as well as larger items like a range stove, homemade blankets, and a painted picture of Odin. After the movie, Deputies Adam Slater and Jon Boswell brought out Odin and Raven to meet the community and held a Q&A for any questions people had about the program or the dogs.
Officer Adam Slater walks K9 Odin on stage Friday during a fundraiser for the Coos County Sheriff's Office at the Egyptian Theatre.
The fundraiser and movie are always aimed at being family and kid friendly. Slater said the auction is a good opportunity to meet the community and interact with them in a fun way.
"This isn't your normal silent auction where it's just adults going out for dinner," he said. "It's a time where we can meet the people we affect at work in a positive way and give back."
All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the K9 unit. Boswell said the unit is entirely community funded and everything for their activities comes from community donations or grants. The money raised helps cover expenses for Odin and Raven's upkeep, care, medical expenses and training.
"K9 officers are very similar to us full-time officers," said Slater. "They still require care, maintenance, food, every year."
Funds could also go toward getting a new K9 should Odin or Raven retire, or the program expands to include a third K9.
Boswell said that participation in this year's fundraiser was a great showing of how much the community supports them. He said there were people showing up over an hour before they opened the doors, and that half an hour before the movie started, there were already tons more people than were at last year's event.
"It definitely shows us that the community's got our back and is supporting us," he said.
The fundraiser was also the first opportunity for the community to interact with the K9 unit since it won first place for the Aftermath K9 Grant. Police dogs from across the nation competed for the $5,000 grant earlier this month, and community votes selected Odin and Raven as winners. Boswell said the grant is a huge boost to their unit and continuing the program.
"Out of the nationwide grant program, our K9 program was voted number one in the nation," he said.
Slater added that there will be a presentation at a future date where they will receive an actual check for the prize grant. More information on the presentation will be coming once more details are determined, and Slater said they would love for the community to be involved in the event.
CCSO's K9 unit was revived approximately eight years ago by Slater and K9 Niko, who served before Odin, then it was expanded to include Boswell and Raven. Up until 2018, the program was solely grant funded. Then Slater conceived the idea of the movie night and auction fundraiser, holding it at the Egyptian as a large, central location in a population hub of the county. This was the K9 unit's main fundraiser for the year. Slater said they've typically had one big fundraiser, and are usually able to raise enough to last the year, barring any big unexpected costs.