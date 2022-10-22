Coos County Sheriff Candidate M. Kinnaird
What made you interested in running for this position?
My main focus has always been the safety and security of the citizens of Coos County. When I ran four years ago, my concern was the same as it is now. We need to make sure the jail has the ability to house at least 100 Adults in Custody (AIC)s. I believe we have ways of addressing this issue with the funds we’ve been provided. I also believe more funds could go a long way to achieving further goals of 150 beds and being able to pay staff at a rate that could also help with retention. I’m ready and willing to get to work as soon as I’m sworn in to make this happen. What makes you stand out as a candidate? What skills and expertise would you bring to this position? I think my background in both private and government employment gives me the ability to understand what makes the private sector tick and what can break it. The same goes with the government side with my experience in the Navy, Defense Reutilization Marketing Office (DRMO), Oregon Army National Guard and the sheriff’s office. I’ve been able to address and overcome the tasks that come up and approach them with a wide variety of solutions when needed because of this experience.
I also believe my history with Coos County, since 1977, gives me the benefit of knowing how things have been in the past as compared to what they are now. We’ve had some very awesome times in the past and I look forward to more in our future. Unfortunately, one of the bad parts of our county has been the decades of drug culture that’s embedded into our legacy. I’ve lived in places where it hasn’t been this way, so I believe this can help in addressing and putting this legacy behind us as your sheriff.
With my experience of 18+ years in the jail, I’m in the unique position of being able to address our lack of beds with my willingness to find new ways to address our deficiencies in personnel. If we convert at least four of our corrections deputies’ positions to control room operators/booking technicians, I’m quite certain we would be able to get our jail back up to 100 beds much quicker. This would enhance the abilities of all law enforcement in the whole county and in turn enhance your safety and security. If elected, what issues would you focus on? What would you like to change or improve upon?
If elected as your Sheriff I would immediately get to work on the following issues:
1. Getting the jail back up to 100 beds as quickly as possible.
2. Revamp our hiring process and become more aggressive in recruiting the personnel we need to serve you best.
3. Work to change the culture of the sheriff’s office to create an environment where all our employees in all the different venues understand that they are all integral in the process of protecting and serving you. Create a mentorship program that helps enhance all of our employees to utilize their talents and abilities to create an unstoppable team in fighting crime in our county.
4. Work with our communities to find funding for and create a sobering center optimally in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. Such a facility could help reduce the time being spent now on persons under the influence of alcohol or drugs and isolate them from causing issues in the
community quicker and giving them the possibility of addressing their addiction in the process when they become sober through counseling before their departure from the facility.
5. Creating a much better relationship with the communities and agencies of the county to work more to support each other and get on the same page in addressing our law enforcement issues.
6. Working to eliminate human trafficking in our county. In 18+ years in the jail, I’ve only heard of one person being arrested for prostitution. Many involved in this are not a part of it voluntarily.
7. Work with our community partners to come together on a united front to address our homeless issues in a way that starts dwindling our numbers instead of expanding them.
8. Find ways to enhance our abilities to address the mental health crisis that is ravaging so many in our community. Make treatment way more accessible for any who need help.
9. Work at establishing a division or agency that combats zombie homes in a way that protects our communities that are being overtaken by the consequences of increased crime and health hazards associated with them.
10. Address the issues of RVs camping in unapproved areas throughout the county to help the cities who are also addressing this issue in their jurisdictions.
These are a few of the issues I plan on addressing as your sheriff if you choose to give me the privilege of doing so, thank you.
