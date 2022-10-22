Coos County Sheriff Candidate Gabe Fabrizio
What made you interested in running for this position?
I’ve always tried to improve myself and the organization I work for through training and increased responsibility. When the sheriff decided he wasn’t going to seek re-election, I decided to take that final step from captain to sheriff in order to use all that knowledge and experience I’ve gained in both the sheriff’s office and in the military.
What makes you stand out as a candidate?
I’ve been very fortunate over the past 29 years, being in leadership roles for a combined 21 of those years. I’ve been given the opportunity in the sheriff’s office over the last nine years to hold a majority of the positions available, from patrol deputy to county emergency manager. I’ve also taken on many extra duties while in those positions, such as search and rescue manager, Emergency Response Team member and liaison to some civilian volunteer groups.
What skills and expertise would you bring to this position?
That breadth of experience has given me an understanding of internal operations at both the smallest and the highest managerial and coordination levels. I will be ready to begin moving the office forward from the first day, having gained all necessary training and certifications to be the sheriff. I’ve already created the needed relationships with other agencies and leaders in the county. I will expand those relationships both in Coos County and with our state representatives in order to understand how the legislation will affect our citizens and to try to change legislations to benefit our welfare.
If elected, what issues would you focus on?
Opening the jail to its’ fullest capacity is the most immediate goal. Recruiting, hiring and retaining personnel for both the jail and patrol will be an ongoing task until all positions are filled, including any future expansion. Concurrently, I’d like to take on the drug situation we find ourselves in and return some ability to keep drugs out of our community, which will require the legislative changes mentioned. I’d like to keep working with local capabilities to find a solution for the mental health crisis and find a way to better manage the homeless.
What would you like to change or improve upon?
I have pages of ideas I plan on implementing in the office – wellness programs for the deputies, community outreach programs, updated procedures for our reserves, modern technology practices to streamline and create operational efficiencies, new counseling and mentoring for employees, ways to clearly communicate our status to the public and many more. Communication with everyone, providing training and giving the deputies the tools they need to succeed will make us as effective as we possibly can be.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In