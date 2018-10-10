COOS COUNTY — A group of five former telecommunication specialists with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office have reached a settlement with the county after it failed to accurately report retirement benefits to PERS.
According to a press release from Stebbins and Coffey Attorneys at Law, this resulted in a reduction in retirement benefits for telecommunicators in the Coos County Sheriff’s Office back in 2013.
A lack of staff caused the telecommunication specialists to work nine months of mandatory 12-hour shifts. The women involved continued to do their jobs even though they were not being properly compensated for the amount of work they were doing, the release said.
The five telecommunication specialists are JoAnne Beck, Cynde Black, Desiree McLaughlin-Garcia, Ann Rokosi and Theresa Thaxton.
After more than three years of litigation, including a trip to the Court of Appeals, and facing another three years of litigation, this group decided to take a monetary settlement from the county, the release said.
The World has asked Stebbins and Coffey how much the settlement cost and is awaiting a response.