COOS COUNTY — Coos County officials are now able to assess the damages caused by the recent winter storm following Tuesday’s local emergency declaration.
According to the Coos County Emergency Manager Mike Murphy, now that the county has submitted its declaration to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, the state agency will soon require the county to complete an initial damage assessment.
In about a week or so, the request should come in, he said. The assessment will take a survey of the county and record the damages to its roadways, which was caused by multiple landslides, debris, fallen trees and flooding.
If the assessment reaches a certain county level and state level threshold then federal assistance will be provided.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will also perform an additional assessment to verify the county’s estimates for funding. The entire process happens quickly and take about two weeks, said Murphy.
So far, the estimated value for repairs to the county’s roadways is about $740,000. It is possible this figure could increase. The local declaration has begun the process in the county’s efforts to gain financial assistance from the state.
County officials expect the additional costs of repairs from the storm will cause the county to quickly exhaust its local resources.