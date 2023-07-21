CCSO Search & Rescue team locate missing person
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office

Over a three-day period, from July 7 through July 9, the Coos County Search and Rescue Team conducted its annual Field Training Exercise.

Over the course of the three days, the exceptional volunteers participated in a rope rescue and repel course that included an 80-foot repel. SAR also refined skills covering first aid, shelter making, and fire making. Members also participated in a simulated mission to challenge the searchers, and incident command, and keep the team sharp and prepared for the community.

