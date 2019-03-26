COOS COUNTY — Coos County Search and Rescue received $2,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Service to help pay for needed equipment and safety gear.
“We’re a volunteer group,” said Jeanette Sinclair, team leader for the SAR canine unit. “We buy most of our equipment ourselves but started asking for grants about two years ago.”
Coos County Search and Rescue dogs gather with their owners for a photo Tuesday in in Coos Bay.
The grant will be given to Coos County SAR on Sunday, April 14 at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. The group is also holding a fundraiser the same day with a meet-and-greet at 1 p.m. Then at 2 p.m., the group is showing Beethoven the film.
“We will have the dogs out to visit and set up some police units and their equipment in the open courtyard next to the theater,” Sinclair said. “That’ll be before the movie.”
When Coos County SAR searched for grants, it looked for ones that came from area organizations or specifically helped the community. According to Sinclair, the money from Northwest Farm Credit Service was a rural grant.
“We will use it to purchase equipment like GPS, radios, safety gear or rain gear,” Sinclair said.
The small group is comprised of 25 members, of which comprise six dog teams and a horse unit, along with several certified trackers and ground teams.
Captain Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office wrote to The World that the SAR team also has drone capability and two ATVs.
“It’s really hard to give a number on (ground teams), since we form teams as necessary when people show up,” Fabrizio wrote. “Often a ground searcher will be utilized as a secondary (trailer) for dog tracks or even for paperwork and administration when needed.”
Each member spent up to a year being trained in navigation and CPR, among other skills, to earn certification to be on the team. Not only that, but the group operates with counties throughout southern Oregon and northern California, all together forming the California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue.
“A lot of times if we can’t find a person within one or two days, we do a CORSAR callout and anyone from the other nine counties can join and help us,” Sinclair said. “This way we can get more professional rescuers involved in a search.”
For Sinclair, since joining the group in 2010 she has had one dog rescue two autistic boys while another recovered a missing man who had been gone five days.
“We do this because the moment a family has a member go missing, that family is desperate,” she said. “We come out any time of the day or week to look for them, to help them in one of their most desperate times of need. Their family member or child or elderly parent is lost and we are a resource that will come out. Sometimes it takes us half an hour or days, and sadly there are still some searches where the body has not been recovered. Like deputies with cold cases, we have cold cases in the back our heads."