COOS COUNTY — Most local school districts shut down on Tuesday as bad weather hit the South Coast for a second time, dropping one to two inches of snow according to Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy.
“I did not get any amounts (of snowfall), except that they varied depending upon location,” Murphy wrote to The World. “I have heard up to a couple of inches or so, but I would bet higher elevations are getting more.”
James Carl and Rizzy Hall walk Tuesday morning at Mingus Park in Coos Bay after an overnight snowfall cancelled their classes at South Western…
As for today, Murphy said there may be areas of ice on the roads, but the temperature is not supposed to be as cold in the morning as it has the past two days.
The county’s non-essential employees were given a two-hour delay both Monday and Tuesday, just as the Coquille School District delayed its start time for students and teachers on those days as well.
The districts that canceled classes Tuesday included Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Coos campus, and the Bandon, Reedsport, Coos Bay and North Bend school districts.
In addition to giving people time to navigate the snowy roads or stay home to avoid it completely, the Nancy Devereux’s warming center opened last night for the third time this week as cold temperatures persisted, serving “hot meal, warm beverages and offering a safe, warm and dry place for individuals to spend the night.”
On Monday after the first snow storm, Director Tara Johnson said she saw one man, suffering from diabetes, who came in with purple hands.
“We put his hands in lukewarm water, set him up with a towel and hand warmers,” she said in a previous interview. “We were able to help him. He wasn’t hypothermic, but his extremities don’t have great circulation.”
Mallory Edd, 10, and her brother Sheldon, 5, sled down patchy snow on a hill Tuesday at Mingus Park after an overnight storm in Coos Bay.
The warming center is currently accepting cash donations to help keep it running, as well as hot coco, hot apple cider, tea and canned food.
However, the center is in most need of socks and gloves.
Donations can be brought to the center between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 1200 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 3519, Coos Bay, or through its Facebook page and website.