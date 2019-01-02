COOS BAY — As millions of people around the world celebrated the New Year, a Brookings couple was welcoming the birth of their second child, Enzo Milan Hernandez-Haro, at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.
Born Jan. 1 at 6:53 a.m., Enzo was the first child delivered in BAH’s Family Birth Center for the new year to parents Sonia Hernandez-Haro and Jose Hernandez. Their baby boy weighs in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces and is 20 inches long.
“His due date was actually Jan. 4,” Sonia said. “I woke up early Monday morning having contractions and feeling like today was the day. I knew he was coming.”
The two then drove for about two hours from Brookings to Coos Bay, eager and ready to welcome the newest member to their growing family.
“The hospital staff and nurses were amazing,” Sonia said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better. It went a lot smoother too than the first time.”
For the next 26 hours, Sonia was in labor. The mother of two said it was a bit shorter compared to her first child, 3-year-old Thiago, whose labor lasted nearly 40 hours.
“We were joking that it was going to take a long time, but he was worth the wait,” Sonia said.
After learning they were having another boy, the two began work-shopping names and with lots of back and forth finally decided on Enzo. Sonia suggested the name after Italian race car driver and founder of Ferrari, Enzo Ferrari.
“Jose really likes cars and the name sounded similar to his grandmother Lorenza,” Sonia said. “He picked out Thiago’s name and so I picked out Enzo’s name.”
The family traveled back to Brookings on Wednesday to introduce their newborn to the rest of their families and to settle back home.
Sonia prepped Enzo’s nursery with an array of supplies and decorated his room with stars and planets to follow along with its space theme.
Bay Area Hospital’s volunteer auxiliary group handed the Hernandez’s a gift basket to welcome their baby and celebrate the hospital’s first baby born in 2019. The group began donating and collecting items in early November for the special occasion.
The family also received a free baby box as part of the hospital’s ongoing campaign to encourage safe sleeping areas for newborns by eliminating potential risks.