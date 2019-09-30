COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department once again teamed up with NW Natural and the American Red Cross on Saturday to assist Coos County residents in being "2 Weeks Ready" should a natural disaster strike.
The Get Ready Coos Bay event, which was held at the downtown Coos Bay Fire Station located on 450 Elrod Ave., featured a number of first responders and local public safety agencies offering advice to folks on how they can prepare for an emergency.
Following recommendations from the Oregon Emergency Management and FEMA, Coos Bay Fire Battalion Chief Steve Takis said people should have enough supplies on hand to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks.
“Trying to tell a family to be two weeks ready, to be self-sufficient and to have all these supplies ready can be overwhelming,” said Takis. “The biggest recommendation we can give is to just do it one step at a time.”
You have free articles remaining.
In an effort to gain a better understanding of the community’s needs, Takis said the fire department created an online survey earlier this year to see exactly how many households would consider themselves ready for an emergency.
“We’re doing the survey to get input,” he said. “It’s to help us with our future education programs and future preparedness events in neighborhoods that need more support from us.”
People interested in taking part of the survey are encouraged to do so sooner than later as it will only be active for a limited time, said Takis. It can be found on the Coos Bay Fire Department’s Facebook page as well as its website.
The event also featured presentations from Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson and Coos County Emergency Management Program Manager Mike Murphy.