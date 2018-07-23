MYRTLE POINT — People from all over were bustling around the Coos County Fairgrounds in Myrtle Point Monday in preparation for the Coos County Fair's opening today.
Carnival workers pieced together whirling machines with dazzling light, while foods vendors found a place to set up shop.
One food vendor In particular, the volunteer group Myrtle Point Project Graduation’s Barbeque Chicken, was out preforming a test run before the fair starts.
“Today is our practice run… We have a chef here showing us the ropes, because it’s a lot different than cooking on your grill at home,” Myrtle Point Project Graduation volunteer Rachel Giles said
Project graduation began around 30 years ago. Each year, parents and students from Myrtle Point High School raise funds for a drug-and-alcohol free party for graduating seniors at the end of the school year by selling barbequed chicken at the fair.
“It started out as a gift from the parents to the kids. As the population has shrunk, we rely more on students, parents, and community members. The parents have been meeting for the last couple of months doing all of the purchasing, the scheduling, and all the prep work,” Giles said.
Centrally located at the fair, the Bridge Grange, has been open and serving food for a few days now.
“We setup the Saturday before the fair, and we’re open that afternoon. We open early so that we can feed all of the carnies and the people coming in,” Becky Gulseth said.
According to Gulseth, the Bridge Grange has been cooking for folks at the fair for over 75 years now.
Many of the indoor exhibits were setting up booths on Monday Afternoon as well. Groups like Coos Health and Wellness, the U.S Department of Agriculture, and both of Republican and Democratic Parties were hanging signs and dressing up tables in preparation opening day.
“We’re here to promote the different programs at the USDA,” District Conservationist with the USDA Eric Moeggenberg said. “We do stuff in forestry management, water quality, soil health, and irrigation deficiencies. We have all those different types of programs for Coos County ranchers and foresters.
Moeggenberg said what he enjoys about working at the fair is getting a chance to visit with the producers that the USDA works with in the area, as well as explaining what it can provide for other producers.
The stables on the fairgrounds were filled with young women in sequined shirts tendering to their horses. Around 40 of the girls grooming and prepping their steads were there with the 4-H Club.
“Everybody is kind of getting their last final decorations up, because it’ll be open to the public tomorrow, and everybody is going to show off their projects,”
Each of the kids decorates the stable their horse is in a manner that shows off various achievements they and their horses have earned throughout the year.