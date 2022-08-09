The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 8/2/2022:
North Bend
12:07 am, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue, dispute. Out of control juvenile.
10:21 am, Cedar Street, civil problem.
12:12 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, harassment.
4:13 pm, North Bend Safeway, vicious dog.
4:52 pm, 2300 block of State Street, park violation. Vehicle blocking mailbox.
5:53 pm, 1900 block of Meade Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/theft/fraud.
10:45 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, theft. Fraudulent use.
Coos Bay
1:48 am, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive, unlawful entry into vehicle.
2:53 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
8:26 am, LaClair and Ocean, warrant service and located runaways. A 19 year old male was transported by Oregon Youth Authority.
9:54 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, located wanted subject. A 24 year old male was charged for five counts violation of restraining order out of Coos Bay Police and five counts violation of restraining order out of Coos County Sheriff. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
11:16 am, Koos Bay and Nutwood, fight.
1:52 pm, 200 S Schoneman Avenue, hit and run accident.
1:55 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, warrant service. A 47 year old male was cited for warrant and criminal trespass II.
2:38 pm, 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
3:35 pm, 2900 block of Knott Terrace, civil problem.
7:21 pm, Upper Empire Lakes, theft of timber.
8:23 pm, Augustine and Lakeshore, unattended child.
10:45 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, fraudulent use.
Coquille
7:35 am, 40 block of S Cedar Street, burglary.
1:48 pm, Highway 42 and Rink Creek, traffic stop. A 65 year old female was cited.
7:42 pm, 700 block of N Birch Street, loud music.
7:48 pm, W 4th Street and Central, dispute.
9:16 pm, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street, dispute.
Reedsport
7:32 am, Sol De Mexico, disturbance.
9:12 am, 1100 block of Ivy Avenue, animal problem.
10:36 am, Ace Hardware, theft.
10:37 am, Safeway, disorderly conduct.
2:03 pm, 2700 block of Frontage Road, civil dispute.
3:41 pm, COHO RV Park and Marina, trespassing.
Wednesday, 8/3/2022:
North Bend
12:55 pm, 2200 block of Connecticut Avenue, line down.
1:59 pm, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue, theft of bike.
5:12 pm, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, fraud.
10:38 pm, 900 block of Montana Ave, someone smashing out car windows at location.
Coos Bay
7:10 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, traffic stop. A 39 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
8:03 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, theft from vehicle.
10:40 am, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive, civil problem.
11:42 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, fraud.
12:36 pm, Mingus Skate Park, loud music.
1:00 pm, 1000 block of Hemlock Avenue, vehicle entered, broke window.
3:00 pm, Empire Area, theft of credit card and fraudulent use.
3:22 pm, 1st and Johnson, road rage incident.
3:59 pm, 200 block of LaClair Street, fight.
4:04 pm, 700 block of Newmark Avenue, fight.
4:29 pm, Beez Smoke Shop, traffic stop. A 51 year old female was cited.
4:33 pm, 300 block of S Broadway Street, theft.
4:45 pm, 300 block of N Wall Street, civil problem.
4:48 pm, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, theft of bike.
7:03 pm, 7thh and Golden, traffic stop. A 22 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
7:23 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, hit and run accident.
7:50 pm, Newmark and Schoneman, traffic stop. A 50 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
9:56 pm, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard, traffic stop. A 48 year old male was arrested.
Coquille
6:40 am, Sitkum Lane mile post 2, donkey in the roadway.
10:23 am, Highway 42 and Green Acres, traffic stop. A 25 year old male was cited.
11:04 am, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 47 year old female was cited.
8:00 pm, 1200 block of N Dean Street, civil problem.
Thursday, 8/4/2022:
North Bend
1:19 am, Ferry Road, loud subjects at location.
11:11 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft.
2:06 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, fight in parking lot.
9:32 pm, 3400 block of Scott Court, prowler.
9:13 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, harassment. Caller upset about flier on his vehicle.
11:37 pm, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue, warrant service. A 49 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
2:34 am, Olive Barber Road and Isthmus Slough, driving while suspended. A 22 year old male was cited.
5:13 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
7:39 am, Harbor Avenue, North Bend Police arresting a 44 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant.
7:44 am, Ocean and 19th, traffic stop. A 56 year old male was cited.
7:59 am, Ocean and Lincoln, traffic stop. A 25 year old male was cited.
8:24 am, Olive Barber and Coos River, driving while suspended. A 33 year old female was cited.
9:32 am, 2nd and Central, offensive littering.
2:36 pm, Mingus Park Ballfield, driving while suspended. A 20 year old male was cited.
3:26 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 36 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II, theft I, and criminal mischief I. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
7:57 pm, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue, kids fighting in the yard at location.
9:40 pm, Madison Street and Arago Avenue, traffic stop. A 39 year old female was cited.
10:11 pm, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive, driving while suspended. Aa 25 year old male was cited.
10:12 pm, 100 block of S Cammann Street, counterfeit money.
Coquille
2:03 pm, Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop. A 21 year old male was cited.
4:14 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 70 year old male was cited.
4:24 pm, Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop. A 56 year old male was cited.
