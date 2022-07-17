The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 7/8/2022:
North Bend
• 5:48 am, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle. A 42 year old male was cited for two counts attempted unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 10:40 pm, 2800 block of Oak Street, warrant service. A 42 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 11:43 pm, 700 block of Chappell Parkway, burglary and theft of bike.
Coos Bay
• 10:20 am, 200 block of Baxter Street, warrant service. A 48 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 10:56 am, 1300 block of Airport Lane, warrant service. A 25 year old male was arrested by Oregon State Police and transported to Coos County jail.
• 12:00 pm, 1100 block of SE Jackson Street, warrant service. Albany Police department served two Coos Bay Police department warrants on a 51 year old female.
• 8:04 pm, S Empire Boulevard, arrest. A 28 year old female was charged with burglary II, criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and theft III. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
• 9:59 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Ave, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 10:29 pm, 1000 Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/shoplifter. A 45 year old female was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.
Coquille
• 11:11 am, 400 block of W 4th Street, criminal mischief. A 53 year old male was cited for criminal mischief II.
• 12:24 pm, 200 block of N Adams Street, criminal trespass. A 53 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 1:22 pm, 400 block of E 1st Street, criminal trespass. A 53 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
Saturday, 7/9/2022:
North Bend
• 7:49 am, 5th and E Street, illegal camping/warrant service. A 31 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
• 12:51 pm, 150 E Johnson Avenue, sex offender fail register. A 38 year old male was charged with fail to report sex offender felon and felon in possession of restricted weapon. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
• 8:43 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 23 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
• 9:48 am, 900 block of N Henry Street, dispute.
• 10:13 pm, 600 block of W Central Boulevard, dispute.
Sunday, 7/10/2022:
North Bend
• 5:15 pm, Pony Creek and Hamilton, indecent exposure/warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
• 12:27 am, 900 block of Flanagan Avenue, dog at large/warrant service. A 38 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 2:19 am, 1059 block of Evans Boulevard, DUII. A 20 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 7:13 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, disorderly conduct. A 27 year old male was cited for two counts criminal trespass II.
• 11:01 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 24 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 12:41 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, criminal trespass. A 24 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 1:33 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, criminal trespass. A 24 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II.
• 11:57 pm, Ocean and Central, warrant service. A 36 year old female was cited in lieu of custody on a Florence Police department warrant.
Monday, 7/11/2022:
North Bend
• 1:05 pm, 2900 block of Sheridan Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/warrant service. A 31 year old was cited on Roseburg Police department warrant, charged with unlawful entry into motor vehicle and burglary II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:50 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, minor in possession of liquor.
• 7:09 pm, 2100 block of California Street, theft of trailer battery.
• 11:26 pm, 1700 block of Waite Street, theft of cans.
• 11:35 pm, 1700 block of Hamilton, loud noise/arrest. A 32 year old male was charged with assault III and lodged at Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 12:53 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, unattended child.
• 4:35 pm, 4th Avenue and E Street, damage to city property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In