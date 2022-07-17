Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 7/8/2022:

North Bend

  5:48 am, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.  A 42 year old male was cited for two counts attempted unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

  10:40 pm, 2800 block of Oak Street, warrant service.  A 42 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  11:43 pm, 700 block of Chappell Parkway, burglary and theft of bike.

Coos Bay

  10:20 am, 200 block of Baxter Street, warrant service.  A 48 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  10:56 am, 1300 block of Airport Lane, warrant service.  A 25 year old male was arrested by Oregon State Police and transported to Coos County jail.

  12:00 pm, 1100 block of SE Jackson Street, warrant service.  Albany Police department served two Coos Bay Police department warrants on a 51 year old female.

  8:04 pm, S Empire Boulevard, arrest.  A 28 year old female was charged with burglary II, criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and theft III.  Subject was transported to Coos County jail.

  9:59 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Ave, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  10:29 pm, 1000 Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/shoplifter.  A 45 year old female was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.

Coquille

  11:11 am, 400 block of W 4th Street, criminal mischief.  A 53 year old male was cited for criminal mischief II.

  12:24 pm, 200 block of N Adams Street, criminal trespass.  A 53 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  1:22 pm, 400 block of E 1st Street, criminal trespass.  A 53 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

Saturday, 7/9/2022:

North Bend

  7:49 am, 5th and E Street, illegal camping/warrant service.  A 31 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.

  12:51 pm, 150 E Johnson Avenue, sex offender fail register.  A 38 year old male was charged with fail to report sex offender felon and felon in possession of restricted weapon.  Subject lodged at Coos County jail.

  8:43 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 23 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coquille

  9:48 am, 900 block of N Henry Street, dispute.

  10:13 pm, 600 block of W Central Boulevard, dispute.

Sunday, 7/10/2022:

North Bend

  5:15 pm, Pony Creek and Hamilton, indecent exposure/warrant service.  A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Coos Bay

  12:27 am, 900 block of Flanagan Avenue, dog at large/warrant service.  A 38 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  2:19 am, 1059 block of Evans Boulevard, DUII.  A 20 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  7:13 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, disorderly conduct.  A 27 year old male was cited for two counts criminal trespass II.

  11:01 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service.  A 24 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  12:41 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, criminal trespass.  A 24 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  1:33 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 24 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II.

  11:57 pm, Ocean and Central, warrant service.  A 36 year old female was cited in lieu of custody on a Florence Police department warrant.

Monday, 7/11/2022:

North Bend

  1:05 pm, 2900 block of Sheridan Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/warrant service.  A 31 year old was cited on Roseburg Police department warrant, charged with unlawful entry into motor vehicle and burglary II.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

  4:50 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, minor in possession of liquor.

  7:09 pm, 2100 block of California Street, theft of trailer battery.

  11:26 pm, 1700 block of Waite Street, theft of cans.

  11:35 pm, 1700 block of Hamilton, loud noise/arrest.  A 32 year old male was charged with assault III and lodged at Coos County jail.

Coos Bay

  12:53 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, unattended child.

  4:35 pm, 4th Avenue and E Street, damage to city property.

