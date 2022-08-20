The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 8/12/2022:
North Bend
• 5:44 am, 3300 block of Virginia Avenue, juvenile problem.
• 8:35 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, civil problem.
• 9:33 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 9:45 am, Washington and Harrison, assist fire and ambulance.
• 9:53 am, 900 block of Commercial Street, stolen vehicle.
• 11:12 am, Virginia Avenue and Boardwalk, domestic assault.
• 12:11 pm, 2300 block of Marion Street, indecent exposure.
• 2:06 pm, 2000 block of Harrison Street, criminal mischief to vehicle.
• 2:57 pm, 1200 block of Virginia, hit and run accident.
• 3:13 pm, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, fraudulent use of credit card.
• 7:02 pm, Pine Street and 13th Street, hit and run accident. A 29 year old male was cited for two counts fail to preform duties of a driver.
• 8:29 pm, 2000 block of Johnson Street, criminal trespass. A 45 year old male and a 44 year old male were cited for criminal trespass I.
Coos Bay
• 12:09 am, 700 block of Signal Way, criminal trespass/prowler.
• 5:30 am, Michigan and Marple, stolen Honda scooter.
• 6:32 am, 800 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass/disruptive subject.
• 7:39 am, Commercial and Broadway, non-injury accident. A 34 year old male was cited.
• 9:51 am, 100 block of E Hall Avenue, criminal trespass. A 35 year old female was cited for criminal trespass I.
• 10:41 am, W Park Roadway, recovered stolen vehicle.
• 10:56 am, 800 block of S Broadway Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 1:21 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 1:37 am, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft.
• 1:39 pm, 1100 block of S Broadway Avenue, damage to city vehicle.
• 1:56 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, theft.
• 2:14 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, shoplifter. A 39 year old male was cited for theft III and advised of trespass from Wal Mart.
• 2:51 pm, 1000 block of S 8th Street, theft.
• 4:18 pm, N Bayshore and Date Avenue, accident. Vehicle vs parked vehicle.
• 5:03 pm, 1900 block of Woodland Drive, theft of purse.
• 9:24 pm, Highway 101 and Flannagan Road, traffic stop/warrant service. A 30 year old male was cited and a 25 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:31 pm, Newport and Edwards, traffic stop. A 36 year old female was cited.
Coquille
• 12:21 am, 1100 block of W 9th Street, assault.
• 5:46 am, 1600 block of N Hemlock, verbal dispute.
• 9:19 am, GP lot, criminal trespass.
• 1:58 pm, 600 block of W Central Boulevard, loud noise.
• 7:56 pm, 100 block of N Birch Street, threats.
• 11:41 pm, 800 block of N Birch Street, non-injury accident.
Saturday, 8/13/2022:
North Bend
• 2:25 am, Broadway Avenue and Dishner’s, disorderly conduct.
• 4:32 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass. A 33 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 6:14 am, 800 block of Vermont Avenue, arrest. A 39 year old male was charged with assault IV domestic and interfering with emergency communications. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:39 pm, 2500 block of Oak Street, traffic stop. A 59 year old male was cited.
• 3:56 pm, Virginia and Sherman, indecent exposure.
• 7:29 pm, 1800 block of Union Avenue, unattended child.
Coos Bay
• 12:32 am, Central Avenue and 4th Street, traffic stop. A 54 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:22 am, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard, window broken and vehicle entered.
• 9:01 am, 400 block of Golden Avenue, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 1:14 pm, 900 block of S Broadway Street, out with two vehicles. Road rage incident.
• 4:19 pm, 100 block of N Schoneman Street, theft of bicycle.
• 4:40 pm, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard, criminal trespass. A 45 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II and fail to register sex offender.
Coquille
• 12:05 am, SE 3rd Avenue, loud party.
• 8:58 am, 700 block of N Central Boulevard, dispute.
• 9:00 am, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.
• 1:31 pm, 500 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass. Subject entered warehouse.
• 8:59 pm, 1200 block of W Central Boulevard, family dispute.
Sunday, 8/14/2022:
North Bend
• 2:23 am, 1200 block of Crocker Street, loud noise.
• 3:29 am, Broadway and Waite, vehicle not yielding for traffic stop. A 20 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 9:28 am, 2400 block of Everett Avenue, civil problem.
• 2:32 pm, 2400 block of Lewis Street, fraud.
• 10:14 pm, Broadway Avenue and 17th Street, loud music.
Coos Bay
• 12:38 am, 1200 block of Crocker Street, loud party.
• 2:01 am, Highway 101 and Pro Builders, fight.
• 2:28 am, 1200 block of Crocker Street, loud noise.
• 5:40 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, arrest. A 36 year old male was cited for theft II.
• 2:08 pm, Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Drive, traffic stop. A 41 year old male was cited.
• 3:36 pm, John Topits upper, traffic stop. A 32 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 7:10 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, traffic stop. A 57 year old male was cited.
• 8:26 pm, 900 block of S 10th Street, vicious dog at large.
• 8:33 pm, 4700 block of SW Griffith, Beaverton Police conducted a warrant service on a Coquille Police warrant. A 45 year old male was lodged at Washington County jail.
• 10:27 pm, 200 block of S 2nd Street, traffic stop. A 38 year old male was driving while suspended.
Coquille
• 12:03 am, Highway 42 and SE 6th Avenue, DUII. A 39 year old male was cited.
• 12:00 pm, 700 block of E 7th Street, water problem.
• 1:20 pm, Highway 42 and Central, traffic stop. A 58 year old male was cited.
Monday, 8/15/2022:
North Bend
• 11:47 am, 2466 block of Everett Avenue, civil problem.
• 12:51 pm, 2000 block of Johnson Street, burglary. A 44 year old male was charged with burglary II and theft III. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
• 1:41 pm, 3300 block of Broadway Street, hit and run accident.
• 2:20 pm, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue, civil problem.
• 3:46 pm, 2400 block of Broadway, male assaulting female in parking lot. A 28 year old male was charged with disorderly conduct II and physical domestic menacing. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:28 pm, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 4:29 pm, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, fraud.
• 6:16 pm, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue, theft.
Coos Bay
• 3:23 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Caught subject in vehicle at location.
• 4:18 am, S Broadway Street and Anderson, traffic stop. A 39 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 5:24 am, N 4th Street and Highland Avenue, traffic stop. A 20 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 5:33 am, 1200 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. Subject in vehicle at location, not leaving.
• 8:38 am, Commercial between 8th and 7th, theft of bike.
• 8:56 am, 900 block of N Bayshore Drive, theft of gas.
• 11:46 am, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard, theft of firearm.
• 12:12 pm, 900 block of S Front Street, traffic stop. A 37 year old male was cited.
• 12:33 pm, Ocean Boulevard and Cascade, fight in the roadway.
• 3:41 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter.
• 3:46 pm, Cammann and McKays, menacing.
• 6:15 pm, S Front Street and Johnson Avenue, dispute. A 58 year old male was cited on Coos Bay warrant.
• 7:22 pm, 1200 block of Clark Street, theft.
• 10:03 pm, 600 block of S 9th Street, prowler.
Coquille
• 7:26 am, 300 block of N Collier Street, water problem.
• 8:11 am, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane, illegal camping.
• 8:54 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, hit and run accident.
• 9:00 pm, 500 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass/disorderly subject.
