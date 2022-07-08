Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 7/1/2022:

North Bend

  8:42 am, Simpson Avenue and Bayview Avenue, abandoned vehicles/warrant service.  A 44 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Coos Bay

  10:04 am, 400 block of W 8th Street, Medford Police department served a Coos Bay Police department warrant.  A 70 year old male was lodged at Jackson County jail.

  11:56 am, Coos Bay city docks, burglary.  Boat at the dock was entered.

  4:55 pm, 600 block of S 11th Street, assault.

  7:24 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass.  A 62 year old male was charged with criminal trespass.

  10:21 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of services.

Coquille

  1:07 am, 1100 block of Folsom Street, dispute/domestic harassment.  A 40 year old female was charged with domestic harassment, arrested and transported to Coos County jail.

Saturday, 7/2/2022:

North Bend

  7:35 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of voucher.  A 29 year old male was cited for theft II, value $140.89.

Coos Bay

  8:15 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, located wanted subject/arrest.  A 38 year old male was transported to Reedsport jail.

  10:53 am, Eastside boat ramp, theft of signs.

  4:06 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, vandalism to city property.

  6:34 pm, Bayshore and Curtis, damage to vehicle window.

Coquille

  12:53 pm, Highway 42 and Roderick Road, traffic stop/warrant service.  A 53 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  2:36 pm, 400 block of Central Avenue, hit and run accident.

Sunday, 7/3/2022:

North Bend

  5:06 am, 2300 block of Union Street, stolen vehicle.

  1:04 pm, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, single vehicle into building.  A 69 year old male was cited.

  3:42 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, vehicle drove off without paying for fuel.

Coos Bay

  2:27 am, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard, warrant service.  A 34 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  3:13 pm, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue, warrant service.  Curry County served a Coos Bay Police department warrant.  A 40 year old male was lodged in Curry County.

  3:24 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, warrant service.  A 48 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  4:11 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass.  A 62 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.

  5:12 pm, Bayshore and Curtis, male on railroad tracks/disorderly conduct.  A 42 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I.

  10:45 pm, 29800 Ellensburg Avenue, warrant service.  Curry County Sheriff served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 37 year old male.

Coquille

  1:17 pm, Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop/warrant service.  Coquille Police served valid Roseburg Police department warrant.  A 36 year old male was cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended violation.

  3:40 pm, Highway 42 S and Fishtrap Road, traffic stop.  An 18 year old male and a 19 year old male were both cited.

Monday, 7/4/2022:

North Bend

  5:31 pm, 2000 block of Marion Street, assault.

Coos Bay

  8:13 am, 200 block of SW Adams Avenue, warrant service on a 47 year old female.

  1:38 pm, Bennett and 6th, subject slashed a tire on a trailer.  A 29 year old was cited for criminal mischief II.

  8:45 pm, across from Egyptian, traffic stop/warrant service.  A 20 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.

  9:43 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of gas.

Coquille

  12:35 am, 300 block of N Central Boulevard, hit and run accident.

  11:10 pm, N Central and 5th, traffic stop/warrant service.  A 26 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

