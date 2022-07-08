The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 7/1/2022:
North Bend
• 8:42 am, Simpson Avenue and Bayview Avenue, abandoned vehicles/warrant service. A 44 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
• 10:04 am, 400 block of W 8th Street, Medford Police department served a Coos Bay Police department warrant. A 70 year old male was lodged at Jackson County jail.
• 11:56 am, Coos Bay city docks, burglary. Boat at the dock was entered.
• 4:55 pm, 600 block of S 11th Street, assault.
• 7:24 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was charged with criminal trespass.
• 10:21 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of services.
Coquille
• 1:07 am, 1100 block of Folsom Street, dispute/domestic harassment. A 40 year old female was charged with domestic harassment, arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Saturday, 7/2/2022:
North Bend
• 7:35 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of voucher. A 29 year old male was cited for theft II, value $140.89.
Coos Bay
• 8:15 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, located wanted subject/arrest. A 38 year old male was transported to Reedsport jail.
• 10:53 am, Eastside boat ramp, theft of signs.
• 4:06 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, vandalism to city property.
• 6:34 pm, Bayshore and Curtis, damage to vehicle window.
Coquille
• 12:53 pm, Highway 42 and Roderick Road, traffic stop/warrant service. A 53 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 2:36 pm, 400 block of Central Avenue, hit and run accident.
Sunday, 7/3/2022:
North Bend
• 5:06 am, 2300 block of Union Street, stolen vehicle.
• 1:04 pm, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, single vehicle into building. A 69 year old male was cited.
• 3:42 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, vehicle drove off without paying for fuel.
Coos Bay
• 2:27 am, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard, warrant service. A 34 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 3:13 pm, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue, warrant service. Curry County served a Coos Bay Police department warrant. A 40 year old male was lodged in Curry County.
• 3:24 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, warrant service. A 48 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 4:11 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 62 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 5:12 pm, Bayshore and Curtis, male on railroad tracks/disorderly conduct. A 42 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I.
• 10:45 pm, 29800 Ellensburg Avenue, warrant service. Curry County Sheriff served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 37 year old male.
Coquille
• 1:17 pm, Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop/warrant service. Coquille Police served valid Roseburg Police department warrant. A 36 year old male was cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended violation.
• 3:40 pm, Highway 42 S and Fishtrap Road, traffic stop. An 18 year old male and a 19 year old male were both cited.
Monday, 7/4/2022:
North Bend
• 5:31 pm, 2000 block of Marion Street, assault.
Coos Bay
• 8:13 am, 200 block of SW Adams Avenue, warrant service on a 47 year old female.
• 1:38 pm, Bennett and 6th, subject slashed a tire on a trailer. A 29 year old was cited for criminal mischief II.
• 8:45 pm, across from Egyptian, traffic stop/warrant service. A 20 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
• 9:43 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of gas.
Coquille
• 12:35 am, 300 block of N Central Boulevard, hit and run accident.
• 11:10 pm, N Central and 5th, traffic stop/warrant service. A 26 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
