The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 7/29/2022:
North Bend
• 5:37 am, 1900 block of Lincoln Street, arrest. Located wanted subject out of Coos County Sheriff office on charges of assault IV, domestic strangulation and reckless endangering x 3. A 23 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 9:10 am, 2000 block of Marion Street, theft of gaming equipment.
• 10:14 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, shoplifter.
• 10:43 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, shoplifter.
• 10:52 am, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue, burglary.
• 1:05 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. Want subject removed from store property. A 45 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
• 1:52 pm, 3400 block of Sheridan Avenue, garage entered and items taken from motorcoach.
• 3:08 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, subject breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot.
• 4:45 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of checks. Possible forged and passed.
Coos Bay
• 1:20 am, 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard, fraud use of debit card.
• 1:49 am, 800 block of Central Avenue, prowler.
• 6:49 am, 800 block of Central Avenue, criminal trespass. A 48 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 7:06 am, 200 block of S Marple Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle/theft.
• 9:19 am, 1100 block of Salmon Avenue, burglary.
• 11:41 am, Myrtle and N 6th Street, traffic stop resulting in arrest. A 36 year old male was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
• 1:33 pm, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive, fraud.
• 4:05 pm, Ocean Boulevard and Water Board, traffic stop/warrant service. A 48 year old male was cited for driving while suspended misdemeanor and warrant.
• 5:00 pm, 900 block of Montgomery Avenue, violation of restraining order. A 44 year old female was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 7:50 pm, S 4th and Elrod, traffic stop. A 52 year old male was cited.
• 9:03 pm, Koos Bay Boulevard and Thompson, driving while suspended. A 31 year old male was cited.
• 10:55 pm, N 12th and Nutwood, traffic sign down.
Coquille
• 11:14 am, 800 block of N Elliott, theft.
• 7:05 pm, 1200 block of W Central Avenue, dispute.
Saturday, 7/30/2022:
North Bend
• 12:55 am, Commercial Street and Myrtle Street, driving while suspended. A 33 year old male was cited.
• 7:33 am, 2100 block of Everett Avenue, burglary.
• 11:04 am, 2500 block of Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 32 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 4:41 pm, Newmark and Pine, accident. A 59 year old male and 58 year old female were cited.
• 11:24 pm, Virginia and Harbor, assault.
Coos Bay
• 8:07 am, Newmark and Oak, traffic stop. A 57 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:13 am, 2500 block of Newmark Street, violation of restraining order.
• 9:20 am, 500 block of N Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:21 am, 200 block of S Schoneman, theft of bike.
• 10:23 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. A 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 11:16 am, 300 block of 16th Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 12:31 pm, Cedar Street and Newmark Avenue, civil issue over motorhome.
• 2:45 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, counterfeit money.
• 4:12 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 6:35 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 35 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 7:51 pm, Mingus Park disc golf, criminal mischief to vehicle.
• 9:54 pm, Ocean and Captain’s Cabin, traffic stop. A 24 year old female was cited.
Coquille
• 1:08 am, 1300 block of W 10th Street, suspicious conditions.
• 11:09 am, 40 block of E Highway 42, criminal trespass.
• 11:49 am, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic hazard.
• 2:33 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, theft.
• 2:38 pm, Highway 42 and Rink Creek, traffic stop. A 60 year old male was cited.
• 3:27 pm, Highway 42 mile post 19, traffic stop. A 21 year old male was cited.
• 3:59 pm, Highway 42 and Finley, traffic stop. A 39 year old male was cited.
• 5:38 pm, Highway 42 and Finley, traffic stop. A 31 year old male was cited.
• 6:19 pm, Highway 42 and Finley, traffic stop. A 58 year old male was cited.
• 6:51 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 36 year old female was cited.
Sunday, 7/31/2022:
North Bend
• 1:16 pm, 2100 block of Newmark Street, indecent exposure.
• 1:42 pm, Newmark and Broadway Avenue, warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited for Coos County Sheriff warrant and criminal trespass II.
• 3:55 pm, 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue, assault.
• 6:50 pm, Ferry and Park, driving while suspended. A 36 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
• 1:13 am, Koos Bay Boulevard and Highway 101, driving while suspended. A 38 year old male was cited.
• 1:14 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, violation of restraining order.
• 7:37 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, theft of bike.
• 8:02 am, 500 block of S 2nd Street, burglary.
• 8:38 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft.
• 8:42 am, N Bayshore Drive, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:51 am, Front Street and Cedar Avenue, casual contact. Warned for camping ordinance.
• 10:30 am, 200 block of Park Avenue, theft.
• 11:01 am, 500 block of N 2nd Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 11:25 am, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive, burglary.
• 4:57 pm, Newmark Avenue and Main Street, driving while suspended. A 57 year old male was cited.
• 8:39 pm, 2600 block of N 17th Street, burglary. A 47 year old male was charged with attempted theft I, criminal mischief I and burglary. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
• 10:04 pm, 3400 block of Ocean Boulevard, fraud.
Coquille
• 8:33 am, 200 block of W Highway 42, theft/criminal trespass. A 21 year old male was cited for theft III.
• 2:24 pm, 700 block of N Birch Street, neighbor dispute.
• 4:18 pm, 40 block of E Highway 42, criminal trespass.
• 6:40 pm, Highway 42 and Lee Valley Road, traffic stop. A 29 year old female was cited.
• 6:48 pm, Highway 42 and Old Highway 42, traffic stop. A 22 year old male was cited.
• 10:29 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass.
