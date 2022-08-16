The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 8/9/2022:
North Bend
3:19 am, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, burglary.
8:21 am, 3000 block of Broadway, counterfeit money.
2:14 pm, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue, littering/illegal dumping. A 46 year old female was cited for offensive littering.
3:26 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, burglary.
4:42 pm, 14th Street and Everett Street, traffic stop. A 35 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
8:22 pm, 2000 block of Everett Avenue, disturbance. Ongoing issue – disturbance in the neighborhood caused from dispute between neighbors.
Coos Bay
12:24 am, 400 block of 4th Avenue, loud noise.
4:50 am, 400 block of Newmark Avenue, burglary. A 22 year old female and a 49 year old male were both charged with burglary II and lodged at Coos County jail.
8:00 am, Empire Lakes, violation city code. A 44 year old male was cited.
9:17 am, 200 block of N Wasson Street, dispute. A 20 year old male was cited.
12:30 pm, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft from vehicle.
1:57 pm, Ocean and 25th, damage city property.
2:49 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, traffic stop/warrant service. A 49 year old male was cited for warrant and additional charge of driving while suspended misdemeanor.
3:14 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, juvenile problem.
3:37 pm, S 4th Street and Elrod, subjects blocking sidewalk/warrant service. A 35 year old male was cited for warrants.
4:32 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of bike.
5:03 pm, 800 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 59 year old male was served on warrants and additional charge of felon possession of restricted weapon.
5:07 pm, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, burglary to apartment.
7:22 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft of mislaid property.
7:42 pm, Lakeshore Drive, family dispute. Father accosting caller and friends at location.
8:33 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, family dispute. A 22 year old male was charged with felon possession restricted weapon, interfering with 911 call and unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coquille
12:44 am, 1400 block of N Henry Street, loud noise.
12:38 am, 200 block of W Highway 42, traffic stop. A 33 year old was cited.
1:34 pm, Highway 42 and Coquille Produce, child related.
3:06 pm, 900 block of W Central Boulevard, traffic stop. A 33 year old was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Mast Bros assisted with impound.
Wednesday, 8/10/2022:
North Bend
8:14 am, Sherman Avenue, theft of wallet.
8:28 am, 2100 block of Newmark Street, theft.
2:11 pm, 900 block of Tower Street, burglary.
4:01 pm, 700 block of Chappell Parkway, civil problem.
5:21 pm, 800 block of California Avenue, civil problem.
7:46 pm, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of cell phone.
11:56 pm, 1500 block of Union Avenue, prowler.
Coos Bay
12:00 am, 1700 block of Thompson Road, vehicle playing loud music at location.
9:49 am, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
10:29 am, S 1st Street and Curtis Avenue, driving complaint. Modified bicycle driving unsafely.
10:51 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
11:15 am, 1100 block of Commercial Avenue, ID theft.
11:48 am, Highway 101 and Baypark Lane, traffic stop. A 46 year old male was cited.
2:39 pm, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
2:58 pm, 700 block of F Street, warrant service. A female subject was transported to Reedsport jail on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
3:44 pm, Woodland and Thompson Road, non-injury accident. A 22 year old was cited.
4:46 pm, Newmark and EZ Mart, warrant service. A 37 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
8:32 pm, Broadway and Park, traffic stop. A 46 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
9:07 pm, Newmark and Ackerman, traffic stop. A 21 year old was cited.
9:50 pm, Ocean and Woodland, traffic stop. A 26 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
9:53 pm, Empire Lakes, fire.
10:09 pm, 900 block of Salmon Avenue, prowler.
10:56 pm, N 13th and Juniper, traffic stop. A 32 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
11:11 pm, Kinney and Edgewood, traffic stop. A 36 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
Coquille
8:08 am, 1366 N Gould Street, juvenile problem.
12:54 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.
2:58 pm, 1500 block of N Fir Street, theft.
6:05 pm, 600 block of W Central Boulevard, neighbor dispute.
7:28 pm, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street, dispute.
8:28 pm, 600 block of N Collier Street, criminal mischief.
8:43 pm, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street, disorderly conduct. Suspect later located and placed in custody.
10:58 pm, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street, arrest. Able to locate wanted subject. A 51 year old male was charged with disorderly conduct II, extortion and menacing. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Thursday, 8/11/2022:
North Bend
8:15 am, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass on a 30 year old male.
9:24 am, 3500 block of Chinook Avenue, narcotics investigation. Drug information.
2:08 pm, 2100 block of Meade Avenue, theft.
11:08 pm, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, traffic stop. A 23 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
11:23 pm, Sherman and California, elude. A 56 year old male was charged with felony elude, reckless driving, reckless endanger, driving while suspended misdemeanor and probation violation. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
1:19 am, Newmark and Broadway Avenue, traffic stop. A 49 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
1:59 am, 3600 block of Tremont Avenue, traffic stop. A 33 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
12:08 pm, 1000 block of Crocker Street, theft of wallet and fraudulent use of card.
12:36 pm, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue, fraud.
12:53 pm, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of mail.
3:27 pm, 200 block of S Cammann Street, assault.
4:30 pm, 900 block of Montgomery Avenue, theft.
9:03 pm, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard, attempted theft of fuel.
9:44 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of services.
10:23 pm, Newmark and Cedar, traffic stop. A 58 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
11:34 pm, Koos Bay Boulevard, assist North Bend Police with elude. A 56 year old male was charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor, felony elude, and reckless endanger. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
1:34 am, 1300 block of W Central Boulevard, suspicious conditions.
10:27 am, E 8th Street and Collier Street, traffic stop. A 32 year old was cited for driving while suspended.
11:10 am, 60000 block of Fairview Road, threats.
