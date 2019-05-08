COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Parks and Recreation Department received an ATV grant of more than $200,000 to help maintain and operate Riley Ranch County Park located west of Hauser on U.S. Highway 101.
The grant, which was awarded by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), provides funding for a number of off-vehicle recreation sites around the state to be able to use toward emergency medical services, law enforcement as well as land acquisition and development of OHV recreation areas.
Coos County Park’s Director Larry Robison spoke at Tuesday’s Coos County Board of Commissioners meeting seeking approval of the grant which totaled approximately $226,676.
The grant will pay for one full time employee, three seasonal employees and miscellaneous fuel costs, said Robison.
According to OPRD’s website, grant funds come from a combination of ATV user permit sales and a percentage of gasoline tax money.
The board approved the grant agreement and authorized its signing.