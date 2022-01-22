Despite reports of widespread damage during a windstorm earlier this month, the level of damage did not reach the threshold to get FEMA assistance.
That was the message shared with Coos County commissioners during a regular meeting Tuesday.
"As you all know, we had an interesting level of weather phenomena, uncommon snow levels combined with uncommon wind levels," Chip Delyria explained.
However, the declare an emergency and get assistance from FEMA To help cover repairs, both the federal and state governments have minimum levels of damage that must be reported. The levels are based on a dollar amount per person living in the county. Coos County likely reached the federal level to get assistance, but fell short of the minimum damage required by the state, Delyria explained.
Based on Oregon standards, Coos County would have had to report more than $6 million in damages to ask for emergency assistance.
"Can we count claims within the cities," Commissioner Melissa Cribbins asked. I know in the city of Coquille, there's a building that was damaged and will have to come down. The city must be incurring some costs right now having to keep one lane closed off and the demolition costs."
Delyria said the building in Coquille does not qualify because it had previous damage not linked to the weather.
"Unfortunately, both the federal and state thresholds have to be met, and we did not meet the state threshold," Delyria said.
The board of commissioners did vote unanimously to spend American Rescue Plan funds to make repairs to buildings at the Coos County Fairgrounds. Commissioners agreed to spend $100,000 this year, $75,000 next year and $25,000 in two years to catch up with maintenance needs at the fairgrounds.
Commissioners learned that there are significant electrical issues at the fairgrounds, some buildings that need to have foundations repaired and other general maintenance that has not been kept up with in recent years.
Commissioners did agree to fund the maintenance, with the understanding it was a one-time thing that likely could not continue after the third year.
"This will be a three-year program where we are funding our fairgrounds to keep up on maintenance," said Commissioner John Sweet.
