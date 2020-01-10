The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
- Kevin Snyder and Alana Haga
- Edward Smith and Colleen Brown
- Michelle Wellington and Fred Robinson Jr.
- Randy Thompson and Jenna Stocker
- Celeste Jimenez-Ambriz and Nathaniel Lillie
- Alejandra Ledesma-Peters and Juan Mantilla
- Cory Peakcock and Katlyn Von Salzen
- Connie Atkins and Albert Arguello Jr.
- Audrey Schulz and Patrick Dunagan
- Brianna Osborne and Jarrod Goodwin
- Tracy Byrd and Traci Stevens
- Sadie Swain and Spenser McCleskey
- Amy Daniels and Sierra Provart
- Jalen Robbins and Katherine Hagood
- Ashley Mathis and Kyle Lilly
- Kolbi Bohon and Alexandra Terrill
- Connie Tompkins and Adam Chaddock
- Thomas King and Chere Scott
- Jaimie Katherman and Weesayo-Julia Harrison
- Heidi Pooler and Gavin Easton
- Larry Spivey and Lorna Deshazer
- Sara Watrous and George Lawing
- Julia Cherney and Michael Smith
- Stephen Brown and Zubeda Ingabire
- Leslie Howser and Shane Vandiver
- Cheyne Johnson and Margaret Hightower
- Anita Church and Donald Lyons
- Josiah Martin and Laura Rexrode
- Jamie Jones and Katherine Foster
- Nancy Clarke and James Houck
- Scott Cheney and Georgina Miller
- Todd Cochell and Pamela Shipp
- Renay Stoltz and Ronald Silva
- Davina Crafton and Thomas Hagelstein
- Susan Carney and Gaia Carney
- Hayden Wiley and Eden Avery
- Walter Thayer and Betsey Nadolski
- Brittany Woolman and Robert Fillingame
- William York and Jodina Vihavainen
- Michael Murphy and Tara O'Shea
- Douglas Watson and Raandi Andersen
- Brenden Smith and Marte McCay
- Daniel Taylor and Diana Taylor
- Clementina Wilke Blanchet and Jordan Wiley
- John Patterson and Denise Frye
- Wayne Hoagland and Michelle Garner
- Zachary Choate and Deanna Sherman
- Angela Poelstra and Christopher Pizzola