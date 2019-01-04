Try 1 month for 99¢

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

  • Jamar Johson and Ronald Blondell
  • Kristie Hrobsky and Joshua Zanze
  • Terry Miller Sr. and Sara Vasquez
  • Aaron Hicks and Tasha Lowenstein
  • Michael Mitchell and Mackenzie Herring
  • Bree Carbaugh and Seth Burch
  • Scott Fletcher and Erica Schroeder
  • Ross McWilliams and China Swartling
  • Austin Heley and Olyvia Woodworth
  • Margo Drake and Robert Jones Sr.
  • Christopher Barton and Michelle Inskeep
  • William Smith and Frances Ball
  • Davis Perry and Maria Gutierrez
  • Fernando Torres and Raona Mather
  • Jesse Crabtree and Ratchani Phaengkham
  • Dawn Hals and Vincent Wideman
  • Theresa Perkins and Kirk Garrison
  • Noah Hunt and Andie Sewell
  • Michelle Garcia and Brandon Briones
  • Luke Woodham and Claire Hanson
  • Dustin Hitner-Clary and Morgan Prescott
  • Michael Powter and Kimberly Penski
  • John Davis and Dina Gamez
  • Mathew Williams and Kalilah Nader
  • Jade Ferra and Thomas Cline
  • Miranda Fitzhenry and Jeffery Krossman
  • Misty George and Shaun Harrington
  • Floyd Bowen and Christine Lillie
  • Eric Slagle and Rebecca Gustafson
  • Nakita Sedlemyer and William Bray
  • Kariktan Cruz and Eoghain O'Neill
  • Wyatt Ells and Jasmine Lynds
  • Christopher Sparks and Shayny Kuykendall
  • Larry Locken Jr. and Sif Gunnarsdottir
  • Nichole Shipman and Cooper Hedgecock
  • Kimberley Gines and Robert Henson
  • Jessica Carder and Myles Brewster
  • Amanda Barcus and James Lukens
  • Demian Reed and Emily Lambert
  • Jonathon Rowden and Laresa Sullivan
  • Deron Eunice and Sarah Eunice
  • Antonio Lopez and Misty Stoltz
  • Andrew Ash and Kathy Hale
  • Jamie Ortega and James Evers
  • Thomas Watson Jr. and Jaida Chaffee
  • Tanisha Lowry and Michael Wert
  • Daniel Bartholomew and Margaret Sackrider
  • Brianna Blaser and Kameron Stevens
  • Nathan Ford and Emily Ford
  • Leonard Kokel and Deborah Nichols
  • Henry Yolman and Nancy Koch
  • Michael Bowman and Nicole Seals
  • Steven McDonnell and Sandra Jacobs
  • Jonathan Jones and Rebecca Morse
  • David Norton and Carissa Nickel
  • Annaliese Mickelsen and Merrill MaGowan
  • Daniel Arriola and Iris Ramos
  • Isaiah Perkins and Ashley Owen
  • David Northrop and Tabatha Arrant
  • Tyler Leqve and Samantha Jones
  • Joel Long and Melissa Mendoza
  • Rosabelle Morrell and Ethan Porter
  • Jay McPherson and Francine James
  • Adam Shade and Elaine Slyter
  • Cheryl Looman and Loren Curley
  • Cody Jacobson and Fizz Oz
  • Christina Thompson and Adam Engleson
  • Anthony Leatherwood and Alexandra Francki
  • Roger White and Martha Broadbent
  • Jonathan Pilgreen and Bridget Marcano
  • Melody Merritt and Scott Schwager
  • Xiovana Garcia and James Tootell
  • Paris Wolf and Nicole Farkas
  • Allan Zimmerman and Elaine Balizet
  • Rachelle Haran and Brian Menten
  • Shellby Wilkins and Justin Zmijewski

