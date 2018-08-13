Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

  • James Coddington and Julie LaFountain
  • Kevin Cellura and Jessica Saint
  • Nicholas Bonander and Jennifer Anastasiou
  • Katrina Hanson and Tyree Johnson
  • Teneille Delima and Kyle Geib
  • David Silva and Taylee Binder-Hewitt
  • Darren Turk and Christine LaFever
  • Nicole Devine and Timothy Acker
  • Linda Martin and Michael Stanger
  • Krystal Spradley and Matthew Lehman
  • Robert Wilson and Shayla Cummings
  • Megan Haueter and Talon Haga
  • David Geist and Melinda Bird
  • Jessie Bouldin III and Lynne Nicholls
  • Enrique Osejo and Betty Tellez Rodriquez
  • Cassidy Duerson and Hailey Bowman
  • Christon Beaird and Heather Callaway
  • Darin Loper and Jami Bridgham
  • Sarah Elbert and Anthony Bower
  • Langdon Sprague and Carol Marshall
  • Jacob Berger and Kathryn Duell
  • Mr.  Jody Rounseville and Ms. Judy Hefner
  • Alexandra Colter and Kaleb Campbell
  • Danielle Bullough and John Carmickle
  • Destiny Kettman and Jacob Johnson
  • Kierra Dennis and Victor Lahr
  • Audrey Husted and Daniel Cohen
  • Erik Maine and Rachel MacCarone
  • Nickolas Carroll and Ashley Rollo
  • Kevin Foster and Micaela Indiano
  • Brian Ligons and Sosha Hofsess
  • Christopher Berti and Tamye Painter
  • Michele Laurence and Robert Garcia Jr.
  • Michael Leslie and Melissa Horner
  • Charli Martinez and David Meldrum
  • Tammy Stanisloo and Joseph Forsberg
  • Connor McLeod and Jazinda Smith
  • Cliff Armstrong and Suzan Harding
  • Ann Rodriquez and Dillon Fuller
  • Heidi Clemens and Stephen Graves
  • Eric Roybal and Kayla Garrett
  • Justin MacDuff and Bethany Gherman
  • Dominique Yuelling and James McGarrett
  • James Northrop and Jennifer Von Felden
  • Jason Shaubach and Angela Couch
  • Bradley Williams Kathryn Zachman
  • Brian Truka and Rebecca Schwartz
  • Douglas Laird Jr. and Jessica Lucas
  • Daniel Frisch and Campion Journot
  • Matthew Parrish and Cecilia Lopez
  • Tori Tavernier and Jacob Sterletske
  • Andreas Guevara and Ashley Walker
  • Benjamin Houck and Kimberly Kean
  • Richard Robbins and Marla Lobb
  • Corrie Peach and Derek Mealer
  • Darin Ball and Mindy Shaver
  • Jason Mackey and Lenny Aquino
  • Joseph Morgan and Brooke Leader
  • Brittany Bowen and Ryan Wiley
  • Cody Aasen and Kathleen Brandt
  • David Simpson and Rebecca Lovie
  • Steven Vierra and Rebecca Willings
