On July 14 at around 1:15 pm, Coos County Marine Deputy R. Baker was patrolling Tenmile Lake near North Lake Marina when he observed a capsized sailboat with the sole occupant Ronald Nordquist (58), hanging onto the bottom of the boat.

Deputy Baker, with the assistance of a bystander, managed to get Nordquist and the boat to a dock. Nordquist had lost his life jacket when the boat capsized, so Deputy Baker pulled him from the water. With help from locals, Baker was able to upright the sailboat and start to de-water it. Nordquist was unharmed during this event.

