An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Danniel Paul Roam, died February 27. Roam was incarcerated at Oregon State Correctional Institution and passed away at a local hospital. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the medical examiner will determine cause of death.
Roam entered DOC custody on May 26, 2021, from Coos County with an earliest release date of July 28, 2023. Roam was 65 years old. Next of kin has been notified.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 12,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 12 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
OSCI is a multi-custody prison located in Salem that houses approximately 870 adults in custody. It provides a range of correctional services and programs including education, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, religious services, work crews, and transition planning. OSCI participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises, including a print shop and a contact center. OSCI was established by action of the 1955 Legislature and became fully operational on June 1, 1959.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In