The U.S. Attorney General's Office, assisted by the Department of Justice, conducted an investigation into Allexander M. Brigham (19) of Coos County into alleged child sex crimes.
As a result of this investigation, Allexander M. Brigham pleaded guilty to all counts which pertained to this investigation. The charges are as follows.
- (3) Counts Sodomy in the First Degree
- (16) Counts Using a Child in a Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct
- (19) Counts Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
- (1) Count Rape in the First Degree
On August 31st, 2023, Allexander M. Brigham was sentenced to (30) years or (360) months in prison without the opportunity for early release.
Allexander will be on supervised probation for the remainder of his life.
