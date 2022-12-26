Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coos County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications from anyone interested in applying for a position on the Coos County Noxious Weed Advisory Board.

The successful applicant will fill the remainder of a vacant term, with the term set to expire June 1, 2024.



