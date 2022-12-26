The Coos County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications from anyone interested in applying for a position on the Coos County Noxious Weed Advisory Board.
The successful applicant will fill the remainder of a vacant term, with the term set to expire June 1, 2024.
Interested parties must send a completed county application to:
Coos County Board of Commissioners Office
Applications are available on the county’s website at www.co.coos.or.us and click on “county boards and committees” or by contacting the Board’s office. Deadline for submitting an application is January 13, 2023 at noon. Applicants should be available for interviews as soon as the following week.
