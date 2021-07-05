Coos County government offices will fully reopen to the public July 6, with no COVID restrictions in place.
Commissioners met Tuesday and voted to lift restrictions for government offices effective Wednesday. They agreed to ask all county employees working from home to return to the office July 6, opening all offices for regular business at the same time.
Before the meeting, the county had a policy requiring people who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue to wear face masks in county buildings. But with the state lifting most mandates June 30, the county followed suit.
The lone exception is at Coos Health & Wellness, where the state requirement for masking at medical facilities keeps the requirement in place.
The move came at the same time as Sheriff Craig Zanni and District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced the legal system was also opening back up.
Zanni said the county jail would re-open to full capacity, with all 96 beds available for inmates.
“We are going to open up, but we are going to follow some of the protocols, primarily to protect our employees,” Zanni said. “At the direction of the medical staff, we are trying to protect our inmates and our employees.”
Frasier said the court system would reopen fully with no COVID restrictions. He said people can wear masks if they prefer, but they might be asked to take them off at certain times, such as if they are testifying.
“From my perspective, not having the social distancing is really good,” Frasier said. “We can get back to using the jury box the way it was intended, and we can do more than one trial a day.”
Zanni was asked if opening the jail would allow people arrested for minor offenses to be booked into the jail. The answer is yes and no, he said.
“We will be back basically to normal operations,” the sheriff said. “That means for lesser offenses, we will book them and not necessarily hold them. It’s been that way for years. That means some jurisdictions are dropping them off and leaving them.”
The commissioners did debate briefly about whether to reopen county offices June 30 as opposed to July 6.
“We’ve already told everyone July 6,” Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said. “I think it will cause a lot of confusion if we say, no, tomorrow.”
Commissioner Bob Main said he would prefer getting back to normal immediately.
“I think we should open the offices and go back to normal tomorrow,” he said.
But Cribbins said many employees working from home have made arrangements for childcare and other things starting July 6, so Main agreed to wait.
The two commissioners did vote to life the mask mandate and social distancing requirements effective Wednesday, following the state guidelines.
“As the board of health, we probably could do more (restrictions), but I want to make it clear we are not doing that,” Cribbins said.
“The commissioners then voted to rescind a temporary order related to COVID restrictions. The order was put into place March 17, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In