COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Library Service District is looking for a new board member to fill position No. 5 due to an early resignation.
This position represents the small cities and Dora so to be eligible, applicants must reside within the city of Myrtle Point, Coquille, Lakeside, Powers, Bandon, or the unincorporated Dora area. The Coos Library Board helps to guide the focus of library services offered to the taxpayers of Coos County. The successful applicant should expect to attend bi-monthly meetings in the afternoons that last between 2-3 hours and are held all over Coos County. Additionally, board members will be expected to go over materials prior to meetings, and may be asked to serve on a committee.
Applications can be returned to any Coos County Public Library or can be emailed to jcroft@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org on or before Nov. 30.