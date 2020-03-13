COOS COUNTY — In response to Governor Kate Brown’ restriction of mass gatherings and school closures to slow the spread of COVID-19, Coos County public libraries will be making some changes.
Coos Bay Library as an average attendance of 700 people a day and is extremely difficult to implement the recommended public health guidance and city policy regarding social distancing and other safety recommendations.
“The library is heavily attended, on average it gets 700 people a day,” Coos Bay city manager Rodger Craddock said. “The closure stems from an abundance of caution, and stopping potential spread at that location.”
As a result the Coos Bay Public Library will close on Monday, March 16, through March 31. Additionally, all library programming and conference room meetings will be canceled during this time.
Coos Bay will continue to offer digital services such Library2Go and hoopla. These services offer movies, e-books, audio books, and more.
Patrons can still check out physical media from the Coos Bay library during the closure. The library is implementing a curb side pickup program. Those looking to check out items from the library can call 541-269-1101 Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12-6 p.m. to request holds and staff will give provide pick-up instructions.
Items at the library are being sprayed with disinfectant and let sit for two to three hours when returned.
Coos Bay will extending loan periods and no fines will be levied during the closure.
North Bend Public Library will be cancelling all events and meetings for the upcoming month.
Starting Monday, scheduled meetings in the Library's meeting rooms will be canceled. Those who have scheduled meeting will be contacted by the library to refund or reschedule.
Bandon Public Library
The Bandon Public Library is has canceled all library-sponsored events for the next four weeks, including story times, talks and presentations, according to librarian Jennifer Croft.
The library is also taking additional measures to clean books and common areas with disinfectant wipes and is offering curbside checkout. Patrons can call in books and have them pulled and held at the front desk, then call when they arrive at the library and the books will be delivered to them while they are in their vehicle.
The library remains open for its regular hours. Anyone who has rented the Sprague Community Room can get a refund and the library is not booking further reservations, but is not canceling any that are already booked; that decision is being left to the individuals who booked the space.
“We will reassess as new information comes in,” Croft said.
