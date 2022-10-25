Coos County is launching a new public survey to better understand the community’s questions or concerns regarding the upcoming ballot measure, 6-204 to fund the opening of additional jail beds.
“We are striving to get input from residents and have entered into an agreement with Zencity, which will be a great step toward really understanding the needs and concerns of our Coos County citizens,” said Commissioner John Sweet.
Zencity is a community input platform used by local governments to hear from more residents to get meaningful and actionable insights. This information will help Coos County stay on top of emerging local issues and better understand the challenges and priorities of those citizens less likely to participate in our traditional meetings and forums. Zencity works with hundreds of municipalities across the U.S. ranging in size from Chicago, Illinois to Hermiston, Oregon.
In keeping with the County’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the survey results will be shared with the public as they become available. Please share your comments and concerns via this short survey.
