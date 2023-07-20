On July 7 around 11:30 am, Deputy Vitek located a male Adult in Custody (AIC) unconscious and unresponsive in his cell. Immediately he radioed for medical assistance from jail nedical staff. Deputies Graham and Bowen responded to the cell as well.
During the event, the male AIC was found not breathing, and a pulse could not be found. Due to no trauma being seen, it was clear to the deputies that this likely resulted from a drug overdose. The well-trained deputies provided an initial dose of Narcan, and the medical staff started CPR. A second dose of Narcan was ultimately given, and the AIC began to breathe intermittently.
