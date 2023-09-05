Coos County is experiencing a rapid rise of Syphilis. The number of reported cases is currently at 55 confirmed cases since January 1. A typical year in Coos County is approximately 8 cases.
Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems if left untreated. It is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum and can be passed from person to person through direct contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal, or oral sex.
The symptoms of syphilis can vary depending on the stage of the infection. In the early stages, symptoms may include a painless sore or rash, while in the later stages, it can lead to serious health problems such as blindness, paralysis, and even death.
Coos Health & Wellness is urging individuals who are sexually active to take precautions to prevent the spread of syphilis. This includes using condoms during sexual activity, getting tested regularly for sexually transmitted infections, and seeking treatment if you suspect you have been exposed to syphilis or any other sexually transmitted infection.
CHW is working closely with healthcare providers, community organizations, and other partners to raise awareness about the outbreak and provide resources and support to those affected.
Individuals who believe they may have been exposed to syphilis or who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or visit a local clinic for testing and treatment. CHW will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed.
