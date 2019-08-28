COOS BAY — The Coos County Housing Action Team, a group of countywide nonprofit organizations, municipalities and private companies, is coming together Thursday to sign a declaration to continue working with one another in an effort to reduce the county’s housing shortage.
According to a press release by the Housing Action Team, the group was formed last year after the United Way of Southwestern Oregon commissioned a housing study to provide information on types, sizes and prices of housing required to meet the needs of the community.
The study, which was conducted by CZB LLC, an urban planning and community development firm, also analyzed a number of local barriers that impact finding affordable housing in Coos County as well as recommended ways to combat those challenges.
You have free articles remaining.
The group has also created two sub-groups, which focus on finding workforce housing and affordable/supportive housing for families who meet certain income requirements.
For additional information on the Coos County Housing Action Team, contact Char Luther at 541-297-9256 or by email at ckluther@hotmail.com.