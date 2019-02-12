COOS BAY — Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded Coos County Habitat for Humanity with a grant of $4,000 to support IT upgrades. The grant money will be used to update and replace out of date computers, printers, and software.
The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation invites proposals using the online application from qualified tax-exempt applicants in the seven county area of Southwestern Oregon. For more information on grant application and guidelines, visit www.cowcreekfoundation.org or call 541-957-8945.