On December 7, The Coos County Friends of Public Health held its annual meeting at Black Market Gourmet. In addition to electing board members and approving changes in the by-laws, the meeting consisted of reports from the members on the board, who discussed their roles in advocacy, community education, fundraising, and volunteering.
It was reported that the friends were very active this year in assisting Coos Health and Wellness with the vaccine clinics for the community, helping to inoculate more than 5,000 individuals locally and more than 300 workers on international ships. Coos County started the movement among port cities to give the vaccine to docking crew members, and as of now, more than 5,000 foreign seafarers have been vaccinated nationally based on the program which CHW initiated.
Anthony Arton, public health director, discussed how some programs provided by CHW served fewer people during 2021 because of the pandemic restrictions. However, a substantial increase in activities related to the pandemic – 2,449 communicable disease reports and investigations, and 5,834 immunizations administered - kept public health workers very busy. Arton was questioned about the recent discontinuation of reproductive health services, which have been provided in CHW clinics for many years, and there was more discussion about how the lack of federal, state and local funding continues to create a challenge for continuing some of the traditional core services provided by local health departments.
Frances Smith, CCFoPH president, reported the friends’ fundraising to enhance local public health services began in 2008, and the friends have raised over $350,000 since then through grants, donations and events. The annual fundraising event, Purses for Nurses, which had been a silent auction since 2010, was transformed last year into a virtual raffle, Nurses’ Purse, bringing in many sponsors and community participation. This year the local Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area funded the Nurses’ Purse project with a $5,000 grant, which helps women and children with needs identified by the public health nurses.
The friends’ fall fundraising activities had been designated for the nutritional counseling services in the WIC program, supporting healthy pregnancies and optimal growth in babies and young children. Money raised by the friends and other community donors were presented in a check for $8,000 to the public health director.
Alissa Pruess, board member, explained how fundraising for WIC continues, starting January 1 through April 30, 2022, with the upcoming event “Coos County Odyssey.” This is a virtual challenge, which encourages people to exercise and participate with friends or family members. Businesses are also encouraged to co-sponsor the event and have employee teams. Registration for the challenge (with an entry fee of $25) starts in December through the friends’ website: https://ccofph.org. T-shirts with the Odyssey logo can also be purchased through the web-site.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the friends, giving a donation, or just wants to learn more about public health issues, can visit the friends’ website at https://ccfoph.org or send an email to cchoph@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In