The Coos County Friends of Public Health will host its 15th annual Recognition Luncheon, on Thursday, May 18, to honor “Super Stars” who have shown outstanding dedication for improving health in Coos County:
Recognition for their contribution to community health and wellbeing will be awarded to:
• Sam Baugh – Advanced Health
• Ralph Mohr – Swimmers of Coos County
• Laura Philips – Coos Health & Wellness
• Jeremy Pittz – Bay Area Hospital
• Debra Richardson – Coos Health & Wellness
• Jen Shafer – United Way of Southwestern
• Matt Vorderstrasse – North Bend City /
Coos Curry Housing Authorities
The public is invited to this event, which will be at the Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central, Coos Bay, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18. Cost is $25 for lunch. Reservations are required by May 11. Call 541-266-6804 or visit the website: ccfoph.org to register.
The Coos County Friends of Public Health is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works to enhance local public health services through education, advocacy, fund raising, and volunteerism.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In