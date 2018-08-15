COOS COUNTY — Coos County Forester Lance Morgan led a group of community members and county officials on a tour Tuesday morning of the county’s 15,000-acre forest.
The tour included an overall look at the county’s harvest areas, a walk through of the new mountain biking trail and a sneak peek into potential new land that the county is looking to acquire.
Coos County Forester Lance Morgan points out a potential land purchase for the county to group of community members and Coos County Commission…
The tour began off the Beaver Hill and Seven Devils area, which features the larger portion of the county’s forest lands, with an overview of the area focusing directly on Winchester Creek. Morgan announced to the group that the county has been approached by the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve about working together to produce some sort of protective buffer for the creek’s coho salmon spawning area.
Reserve manager Bree Yednock spoke at the tour and said that its staff is looking into various ways it can produce those buffers to preserve the salmon’s nesting reach and that the proposal is still in its early stages.
“We don’t want to finally impact the county in any way,” said Yednock. “The idea is that we look into different options for preserving that spawning reach buffer.”
A possible land trade or conservation easement for the area surrounding the spawning reach was brought up as ways to secure the appropriate buffering. According to Yednock, nothing has been set in place and its staff is still conducting research on the matter, including what widths would make for optimal buffer lengths.
The tour continued on with Morgan showcasing a piece of land that the county is in the processing of purchasing toward the end of the Seven Devils unit area. The land would add about 585 acres to the county forest and would provide the county with the chance to earn more revenue.
According to Morgan, negotiations are still taking place but if the department gains the land it’s looking at a potential partnership with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a wildlife preservation group interested in reestablishing elk herds and maintaining its habitats.
A portion of the new land will go toward preserving Elk in the area through a potential conservation easement, which is a voluntary legal agreement that would limit the uses of the land in order to protect its wildlife habitat. While portions of the land will go undeveloped to do so, the county will still retain ownership rights to the area.
Morgan also mentioned the previous purchase of 130 acres near North Bank Road earlier this year, as adding onto the overall value of the county’s forest lands. The county cuts on a 40-year rotation allowing for about 350 acres a year to be harvested. The revenue generated from the forest lands has produced millions toward the county’s general fund.
With a final walk through, the tour wrapped up with an inspection of its newest addition, the Whiskey Run mountain biking trail. The 10-mile trail recently received a $100,000 grant from Travel Oregon and a $50,000 grant from Travel Southern Oregon Coast to expand its route.
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins has led the way for the development of the trail, which is projected to grow to 30 miles. The trails are a part of the county’s economic development strategy to pull more revenue into the area and tap into the south coast’s tourism industry.