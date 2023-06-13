Fire season is fast approaching, the Coos Forest Protective Association wants you to know.
In a press release on June 1, the association announced that its time to start thinking about fire prevention.
“Now is the time to start thinking about fire prevention. The rain events over the last month have helped keep the start of fire season from coming early, but fire season will be here soon. Every sunny and windy day brings us closer to the start of fire season,” the statement read.
Jeff Chase with Coos Forest Protective Association said that despite the heavy rainfall and solid snowpack throughout the winter and spring – statewide snowpack levels reaching 189% of normal levels in April – things are starting to dry out. He predicted a “normal fire season for the left side of the cascades.”
Once fire season does go into effect in Coos County, all debris burning will be prohibited. But with fire season so close, Chase said its best to hold off on big piles until the fall or winter.
“We encourage people that burn barrels right now are fine or small piles that will burn up in a day,” Chase said. “But those big piles will hold heat for over a month, so hold off on those until fall or winter. If you have large piles, waiting for significant wetting rains in the fall is the safest option for burning them.”
Chase said that the debris burn ban is in place because of ongoing issues involving unattended burn piles and Coos County’s unpredictable winds, but that the debris burn ban has really helped.
“Around here, the biggest issues we run into are people leaving the pile and then going somewhere else, or people burning when its windy out,” Chase said. “A lot of people assume that if it’s not smoky, it’s out. Until we get a nice 30-mile-and-hour windy day and things come to life. We’ve been able to prevent a lot of fires by not allowing people to debris burn during the summer.”
The debris burning ban specifically applies to the burning of debris in Coos County, but not campfires. In addition to cities having their own burning restrictions, public lands also have restrictions based on the National Fire Danger Rating System. Chase said that when the National Fire Danger Rating System hits extreme, no fires are allowed at all.
“Once we go into fire season, we start using the daily fire danger [meter]. Public restrictions go off the National Fire Danger Rating System, which are low, moderate, high and extreme,” Chase said. “When we hit extreme, we don’t allow campfires, period. At moderate or high, you should really be in a designated campgrounds where there’s a manager or host that checks to make sure people are putting their campfires out.”
For those who go camping during fire season and plan to have a campfire, Chase encouraged checking both the National Fire Danger Rating System and the local restrictions for the area to be camped. Some private campgrounds are even more restrictive than the county. And of course, always safely maintain and control a fire if you do have one, Chase said.
While Chase asked the public to “be prepared,” because the start of fire season and the debris burning ban could come as soon as next week, he wants people to know that fire season in Coos County has not officially started.
“We often get confusion in the Gold Beach area because they get their news out of Medford. Medford went into fire season yesterday. Curry County is still not in fire season,” Chase said. “We’ll look at it again after the weekend and set a date. Be prepared and it’s going to be here.”
You can find more information on fire prevention in Coos County at www.coosfpa.net, on Facebook, or by calling 541-267-3161.
For burning restrictions inside the city limits contact your local fire department.
Those seeking more information about 2023 wildfire season in Oregon can check out wildfire.oregon.gov/pages/current-conditions.aspx for current conditions and active fires.
Look for more updates on how you can prepare for 2023 fire season at theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In