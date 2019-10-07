COOS COUNTY — Fire departments around Coos County are joining forces with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate its annual Fire Prevention Week and educate communities the importance of fire safety.
This year’s campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice your Escape,” is focused on empowering individuals to create and practice an exit plan to safety escape a fire.
According to NFPA statistics, fire departments around the country responded to 357,000 home structure fires in 2017. The fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries throughout the U.S., said a press release by NFPA.
A number of fire departments will be hosting open houses throughout the county in honor of Fire Prevention Week, which is from Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, which will feature a number of activities, free refreshments and information about ongoing projects.
In addition to open houses, numerous fire departments will also host fire safety workshops at local schools throughout Coos County. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.
- The Coos Bay Fire Department will host its open house Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its main fire station located at 450 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay.
- The Coquille Fire Department will host its open house Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its main fire station located at 89 West Third St. in Coquille.
- The North Bend Fire Department will host its open house Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its main fire station located at 1880 McPherson St. in North Bend.
- The Myrtle Point Fire Department will host its open house Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its fire station located on 424 Fifth St. in Myrtle Point.