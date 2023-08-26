The Coos County Fair was a huge success again this year. It is the largest social gathering in our county! Friday and Saturday nights were amazing with the rodeo followed by the concerts. The arena stands were completely filled, including the new 700 seat bleachers and people were standing on the north end watching the events. The only downfall was our lack of parking. We had every lot in Myrtle Point filled with three school buses shuttling to the fairgrounds.
The 4-H programs are growing in number every year, and we have already outgrown the big barn. We are thinking of adding on to it to accommodate the larger groups. Everyone enjoyed walking through looking at all the animals. The 4-H auctioned off 141 lots bringing in $1,006,005.00. The highest steer brought $25 per pound, lamb $77 per pound, pig $160 per pound and goat $46 per pound. Thank you bidders!
The long lines at the carnival rides and food vendors were a good indication that they were enjoyed by all. The chainsaw wood carver that was located in the Grove was awesome. I hope all got to see the tiger and eagle carving that he created. The pie eating contest was a fun, messy event with a young lady winning. The exhibits in the Oak, Clarno and Floral buildings were well done, too.
I would like to give a big “Thank You” to Myrtle Point Rotary for the new picnic tables, Pacific Power for installing the new light poles, South Port Lumber for the seven loads of chips, D&H Logging for the use of their shovel to load out the old chip pile and their water truck and Milk E Way Feed for supplying feed for the rough stock. A huge “Thank You” to the volunteers and hired help. We had a record 70 sponsors this year. Without all the work hours and donations we could not have put it all together. Thank you so much.
Projects that will soon be starting at the fairgrounds are new roofs for two 4-H barns, made possible from a private donation, and two sets of new portable bleachers will be put together that were purchased with grant money.
There are still several events happening at the fairgrounds this summer.
