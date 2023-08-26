Coos Rodeo Roping
Bree Laughlin

The Coos County Fair was a huge success again this year. It is the largest social gathering in our county! Friday and Saturday nights were amazing with the rodeo followed by the concerts. The arena stands were completely filled, including the new 700 seat bleachers and people were standing on the north end watching the events. The only downfall was our lack of parking. We had every lot in Myrtle Point filled with three school buses shuttling to the fairgrounds.

The 4-H programs are growing in number every year, and we have already outgrown the big barn. We are thinking of adding on to it to accommodate the larger groups. Everyone enjoyed walking through looking at all the animals. The 4-H auctioned off 141 lots bringing in $1,006,005.00. The highest steer brought $25 per pound, lamb $77 per pound, pig $160 per pound and goat $46 per pound. Thank you bidders!

