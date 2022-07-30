The Coos County Fair opening ceremony went off with more than just a bang, it started with a twenty-one gun salute by the Myrtle Point VFW.

It also began with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by parade grand marshals alongside newly-crowned county and county- fair queens and princesses. Longtime Coos County fair-goer and current vice-chairman Dennis Hermann hosted the opening ceremony. His brothers later joined him to sing the national anthem.

