The Coos County Fair opening ceremony went off with more than just a bang, it started with a twenty-one gun salute by the Myrtle Point VFW.
It also began with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by parade grand marshals alongside newly-crowned county and county- fair queens and princesses. Longtime Coos County fair-goer and current vice-chairman Dennis Hermann hosted the opening ceremony. His brothers later joined him to sing the national anthem.
Hermann said the fair has been part of his family for as long as he can remember.
“My father was a maintenance man here and a independent contractor in Myrtle Point and he got all of us kids involved with the fair back then,” Hermann said. “And my grandfather was one of the first fair vendors. So we've been with the fair for a long time.” Through every change that has occurred in the past century and more, the Coos County fair has remained. In its 110th year, the Coos County Fair is as strong as ever. In fact, the fair has been growing and becoming better than ever, according to the vice-chairman.
“It's just been building and building, and right now we have the backing of the county commissioners, volunteers and the maintenance departments that have all been incredible.” The 2022 Coos County Fair has carnival rides, games, a huge array of food selections, 4-H exhibits, concerts, rodeos, magic shows and more.
The grounds have been transformed into a welcoming place for people of all-ages. Hermann said he can remember coming to the fair as a young boy, and every generation – including the “old timers” would join in the fun.
“It was always a place for people to come together,” he said. And if Hermann has anything to do with it, it will be a tradition that will continue for more than a hundred years to come.
“We have so much fun putting these things on. Yeah, it gets to be a headache, sure. But I never want to see this disappear,” Hermann said. “We will keep it going as long as we can.” The fair and rodeo run through July 30. For a full list of events and information, visit http:// www.cooscountyfair.com.
