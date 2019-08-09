COOS BAY — The winner of the Coos County Fair pie contest received her prize last week.
For making the best apple pie in the county, Katlyn Reeves was given an electric range stove from Bay Appliance in Coos Bay on Wednesday, July 31.
“I’ve known five generations of this family,” said event coordinator, Fran Catehart as she stood in Bay Appliance on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve known Ruth Shaw, who was her grandpa’s mom, then her grandpa who retired from the County Road Department, her dad Scott Shaw, Katlyn, and her two daughters. It’s great to see her win.”
After announcing Katlyn Reeves as the 2019 pie contest winner during the fair, Catehart watched Reeve’s dad come off the rodeo grounds telling people, “That’s my daughter!”
For Reeves, this is the second time she entered the pie contest, but the first time she won first place.
“I did the contest two years ago and didn’t win then,” she said.
When she got the call that she won, it was exciting not just for her but also her mom who won first place almost five years ago with the same pie recipe.
“She was jumping for joy,” Reeves laughed. “She taught the apple pie recipe to me, said it had to be passed down.”
For the recipe, it is usually made with apples from the family orchard. However, those apples weren’t ripe in time for the fair so Reeves used Granny Smith apples instead.
Even so, Reeves won against 27 other entries.
When asked what the winning family recipe looks like, Reeves admitted that it first came from a Betty Crocker cook book that was slowly altered by her mom over time.
“There’s a cheese cloth that she rolls the dough out on,” she said. “This might be a little gross, but the cheese cloth has never been washed. My mom swears it’s the key to the pie. I did use the cheese cloth to roll my dough out. That’s all we can think for why this is a winning pie.”
Reeves was excited to receive the electric range as a first place prize, adding that it’s a good deal for baking an apple pie.
“This is the same prize every year for the pie winner,” Catehart said. “It’s always fun, especially when I know the person and their whole family.”