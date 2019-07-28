MYRTLE POINT — Thousands of people from around the state made their way to Myrtle Point on Saturday to celebrate the last day of the 2019 Coos County Fair & Rodeo.
A showcase of local agriculture, livestock, crafts and entertainment, the fair has for the past 107 years provided folks from all over a chance to simply have some summertime fun.
A loose pig taunts the competition as they wait for the start of the 4-H Pig Scramble during the rodeo Friday night at the Coos County Fair in…
On Saturday, Ride Hard Entertainment, a company based out of Sweet Home, provided fair-goers with an up close and personal view of its Legendary Longhorns steers as well as provided younger, courageous attendees the opportunity to participate in its Wool Busters Mutton Bustin’ competition.
Children who met the age and weight requirements were able to put their skills to the test and ride sheep in a style similar to bull riding. Aaron Leep, the Coos County Fair Board Chairman, said the mutton busting shows are among some of the fair’s most popular events.
“We didn’t have them out here last year so everyone was really excited to have them back,” said Leep.
A number of youth animal auctions also took place Saturday where local 4-H students sold pigs, chickens and goats as well as other farm animals they’ve raised to the highest bidder.
According to the OSU Extension website, the “learn-by-doing” approach of 4-H students nationwide has equipped thousands of young people involved with its programs with knowledge and skills needed to become “contributing, productive members of society.”
A member of the 4-H horse program, the 2019 Coos County Fair & Rodeo Junior Princess Bella Cagley, said she sees firsthand the importance of the program and hopes to continue her involvement with it beyond her high school career.
Chase Radway hangs on for a full ride Friday in the mutton bustin' competition at the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Point.
“I love horses,” said Cagley. “In my opinion they are just the most amazing animals.”
The 15-year-old Marshfield High School student joined the rest of the 2019 Coos County Fair & Rodeo Court on Saturday by participating in the annual Kids Rodeo event as well as a number of other festivities.
Cagley said she’s been riding for as long as she could remember and was first introduced to horses by her grandmother who raises them. She and her horse, Skamper, were actually born just five months apart, she added.
Inspired by her mother Candise, a former Coos County Fair & Rodeo princess, Cagley said she knew early on that she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps.
“She’s been such a good role model for me and someone I can always look to for help, “said Cagley. “My whole family has been very supportive.”
In addition to thanking her family, Cagley also thanked last year’s Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon Bethany Rowe, of Coquille, for helping her prepare for auditions and being a reliable source of support.
Following tradition, the fair wrapped up its weeklong celebration with an action-packed rodeo show Saturday night as a number of daring cowboys and cowgirls from around the Pacific Northwest faced off with powerful, bucking bulls.
Gerald Bones, from left, walks through the rabbit barn Friday with his family Eden, 7, Tracy, and Eyra, 2, during the Coos County Fair in Myrt…
The rodeo, which is hosted by 2 Bucks Rodeo Company, has for the past decade provided Coos County residents and visitors with a variety of family friendly entertainment. The show included segments of team roping, barrel racing and of course bull riding.
“This year’s fair was probably one of the best we’ve had in a quite a long time,” said Leep. “We had great concerts, a good rodeo and the (animal) auction was up. Overall it was a pretty good fair.”