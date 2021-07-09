After being forced to stop festivities in 2020, the Coos County Fair is coming back with a bang later this month.
With a theme of "Concert Nights and Carnival Lights," the fair will open July 20 at the Coos County Fairgrounds in Myrtle Point.
The traditional 4-H livestock show will be back in full force, the carnival will be available to entertain children and adults and concerts are planned to rock long into the night throughout the fair.
The fair began in 1912 and continues to provide the opportunity for youth to highlight their work in livestock, floral, land products, culinary, needlework, photography and arts and crafts.
The fair also highlights agcriculture, crafts industry and businesses in the county.
The grand marshals for 2021 fair and rodeo are Karl and Karen Jernstedt. The Jernstedts have lived in Coos County for more than 30 years and have been active in the fair. Karl had volunteered at the livestock and horse check-in since 1990, while Karen is the beef leader in the Twin Oaks 4-H Club and the curator of the ever popular Coos County Fair Birthing Barn, which started in 2007.
Both Karl and Karen participated in 4H and FFA in their youth. Karl started in the Canby area and later in the Spokane area, he earned the National Farmer Degree in FFA. He also competed at the National Level with livestock judging. Karen was raised in Winston on a sheep farm and at was the charter president with Douglas FFA.
Bella Cagley, a soon-to-be junior at Marshfield High School, is the fair queen this year.
Cagley is part of the leadership team at Marshfield High School and an active member of the Coos County Rangers 4-H club. She has participated in horse 4-H for six years and plans to continue until she graduates from high school. Bella is dedicated to horse 4-H, because she feels that 4-H teaches responsibility, respect and social skills to even the shyest of kids.
Lily Mullins of North Bend is the 2021 junior princess. Mullins is in her fourth year of equine 4-H. She is an active member of the Coos County Ranger 4-H group, currently holding the office of president. She has a 6-year-old mustang/quarter horse cross named Season that she loves to do SWOHA shows and 4-H events with. Mullins is excited for this opportunity and looks forward to what the future will hold.
